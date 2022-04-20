Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has been invited to present at the Q2 Investor Summit at The Westin New York Grand Central hotel on May 3-4, 2022.

Healthy Extracts president and CEO, Duke Pitts, is scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference. He will be joined by Whitney Johns, an accomplished business entrepreneur, fitness athlete, model, personal trainer, and nutrition advocate who has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. Whitney is the company's first major influencer under its recently launched brand influencer program.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 4

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast (live and replay): To register to watch, click here

The presentation will also be webcast and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website www.healthyextracts.com .

Management will discuss the company's strengthening financial performance, with its full year 2021 revenue up 15% to a record $1.5 million. The company also announced it expects revenue of approximately $489,000 in Q1 2022 representing a 187% growth over the first quarter of 2021, and driving its first profitable quarter. The results keeps its full year outlook on track for revenue to double to more than $3 million.

Management will also discuss its continued expansion of its portfolio of natural products for heart and brain health, including a recently introduced exclusive line of Whitney Johns natural health and fitness formulations. This is the first launch of a new product line under the company's brand influencer program and was designed especially for Whitney's health-conscious audience.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Healthy Extracts, please contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company's subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Healthy Extracts Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor Contact:

Ronald Both or Justin Lumley

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120908