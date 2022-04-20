With 500 employees, Presence delivers unrivaled focus on natural and organic products

Rritual will benefit from Presence's multi-channel penetration - from Natural Stores, to National Conventional Retailers and Wholesalers throughout the USA

Deploying proprietary data and analytics, Rritual products will be positioned for greatest sales potential

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) -Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) ("Rritual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a partnership with Presence Marketing LLC., a leading USA wide natural and organic food brokerage leader.

"Presence brings a best in class, channel focused sales team with strong relationships and expertise in Natural Grocery, Nutrition and Body Care, all of which will give Rritual tremendous advantages in efficiency, brand exposure and sales generation," said Mr. Warren Spence, Rritual Director & CEO.

Presence Broker Advantages to Rritual:

Multi-Channel Coverage with dedicated teams for Natural, Conventional and Specialty Channel Coverage

Top Conventional Coverage includes Fred Meyer, Haggen, Safeway, Ralphs, Vons, Gelsons, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Wegmens, Publix and Winn Dixie amongst others

Natural Channel Coverage includes Town & Country Markets, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Yes! Organic Markets, Dean's, Better Health Store, Erewhon, and Natural Grocers amongst others

An authentic, unrivaled focus on natural and organic products, with unparalleled data and analytical capabilities

Implementation of new brand launches to ensure a smooth and comprehensive approach regionally and nationally

Development of efficient trade-spend plans that drive sales and boost promotional volume

Buildout of retailer and category review strategies, monthly/quarterly goals and priorities and timely reporting on category trends and competitive analytics

About Presence Marketing LLC.

Working with PRESENCE means partnering with a mission-driven national CPG broker that "talks the talk and walks the walk." With over 30 years of experience devoted to growing the natural and organic products industry, our fully dedicated team continues to drive the industry forward by giving 100% to everything we do. PRESENCE provides broker services for natural products to retailers and distributors from coast to coast, including Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Our dedicated natural grocery and nutrition and body care divisions sets us apart and our teams work with retailers large and small in both the conventional and natural channels. Our extensive network of contacts allows us to penetrate deep into the retail and distributor landscape, fulfilling our manufacturer's initiatives and helping them to achieve maximum growth and potential. https://www.pmidpi.com/

About Rritual

Rritual Superfoods is the first award winning, premium brand in the emerging functional mushroom & adaptogenic superfood market. More than a functional mushroom company, Rritual is a Superfood Platform. At the forefront of innovation in the space, we have entered the market with plant-based elixirs, and continue to consistently expand our offering to meet and exceed our customer's needs. As a company, we believe in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life force that adaptogens, superfoods, and mushrooms can offer our bodies. Our products are made with mindfully-selected, organic functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs, traditionally consumed for their ability to support a healthy response to stress and help optimize mental, cognitive, digestive, and immune health. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

