Expion360 Inc.: Expion360 Achieves UL 1973 Safety Compliance for Lithium Batteries

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader for lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles (RVs), outdoor, marine, residential, and industrial, has achieved UL 1973 compliance for its 60-120 amp hour (Ah) batteries.

Expion360 60-120 Ah Lithium Battery

UL 1973 compliance is a UL Standard used to affirm the safety of energy storage systems and components. The safety compliance signifies that the company's group 24 and group 27 lithium batteries have conformed with low voltage system standards regarding thermal run-away by having a management or protection system that provides safety in situations of high/low voltages and temperatures, limits high current output and supports cell balancing.

Expion360 worked directly with accredited third-party testing group Testing Engineers International (TEI) to complete testing and achieve TEI listing to meet UL 1973 standards. TEI's certification confirms that Expion360's group 24 and group 27 series of lithium batteries meet or exceed important safety standards, as well as meet the needs of end users.

"UL 1973 compliance demonstrates our continued commitment to safety in the outdoor recreational industry, which is the cornerstone to all our battery designs," stated John Yozamp, CEO of Expion360. "Meeting the UL 1973 compliance standard was imperative in our continual success and an important milestone for Expion360.

"We believe the certification supports the greater market adoption of our innovative lithium battery power solutions, where RV, marine and other users can replace their gas or propane powered generators with our proprietary battery technology, which delivers clean, highly dense, and minimal-footprint power storage."

The UL 1973 standard was added to the 2020 edition of RV Industry Association/American National Standards Institute, "Standard for Low Voltage Systems in Conversion and Recreational Vehicles."

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles, outdoor, marine, residential, and industrial. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of average RV battery and is unique in form factor. Founded in 2016 by the company's CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. For more information visit, expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on April 4, 2022, previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

