Chetu, a leading developer of custom cloud software solutions, today announced its new status as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) select partner. Now a featured member of the AWS partner network, Chetu's certified experts are expanding their ability to provide DevOps and cloud-based development services to its clients across the industry spectrum.

As a leading provider of on-demand cloud computing services, AWS provides its users the ability to easily and securely develop, and host their vital business applications at an affordable rate. To assist its users, AWS relies on a skilled network of expert developers, like Chetu, to help with migrating, integrating, configuring, developing, deploying and scaling their solutions on AWS's cloud network. Recognized for their proven technical expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, AWS Select partners are certified to provide the services users need to truly optimize their web and mobile applications and the overall AWS cloud experience.

"Chetu has been committed to delivering world-class AWS development services to its clients, and we are proud to officially join the partner network as a Select partner," said Tyler Boykin, vice president of sales at Chetu. "With this latest certification, we look forward to providing even more clients with top-of-the-line AWS cloud solutions and DevOps services throughout the entire development lifecycle."

Along with offering its standard flat-rate support for AWS development, Chetu also offers its Block of Hours program as a cost-effective alternative where both current and past customers can secure technical and non-technical support services. Block of Hours are sold in 100-hour groups with reduced rates contingent on hours purchased.

For more information on Chetu, including its Continuous Integration (CI), DevOps Engineering, and AWS Application Deployment Monitoring services, please visit https://www.chetu.com/solutions/cloud/aws.php.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning provider of software development and support services. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 155,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments, and complimentary Skill Development Center for the local community, Chetu's Noida centers also feature modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth-mindset of the Chetu family. For more information, and to see current career opportunities visit www.chetu.com.

