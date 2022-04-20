Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announces a corporate update.

GEGR announce a strategic acquisition of a major interest of Gate s.r.l., a Milano, Italian based Marketing, Medial and Editorial and Entertainment Group, https://www.gatemag.it/rivista.asp, with assets and activities in magazines and media industry. Our Group will own and operate the magazine airline magazine Gate, including an exclusive patented mobile software application, GATE. The magazine GATE is the new edition of Ulisse 2000, which for many decades services the Alitalia' airplanes and lounges The Gate app is an innovative software application which, once released, will provide services dedicated to airport activities and an exclusive airport database known as Osservatorio. Gate is and has been actively operating as services provider in several Italian airports including but not limited to Rome Fiumicino FCO.

The Company and related assets valuation pre-Covid-19 pandemic over $3.500.000,00.

Gaensel Energy management and partners in Italy are well placed to secure Gate magazine our the newly created mobile app, Gate, in all 37 airports in Italian region. The Company plans to utilize the the association with Alitalia and the airline industry post-covid expansion to take advance of opportunities throughout Europe and North America. The Company is pleased with this Brand, GATE, into the Gaensel Energy Entertainment and Fashion Division where GATE presents excellent global marketing opportunities for new clients but also our family of companies, Angelo Caroli, Metro VR Studies, etc.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com

https://twitter.com/gegrgroup

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121008