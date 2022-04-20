Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $713,000 Judgment for Hamilton County Car Wreck Victim

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Since 1985, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers have dedicated themselves to assisting Tennessee residents who have experienced serious injuries from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, nursing home abuse, slips and falls, wrongful death, and more. This includes Arlene Morrison, a Chattanooga car wreck victim who turned to the Hughes and Coleman team to represent her for the past three years following a car wreck that left her severely injured.

On April 6, 2018, Ms. Morrison was rear-ended by an ambulance, and was taken to the emergency room and then released. However, less than 72 hours later, she would return, and months later, would undergo surgery to fuse two of her vertebrae together with the hope of resolving the anguish of the pain.

Morrison, a mother of five, was a stay-at-home mom who was active and enjoyed bicycling, riding motorcycles, Bible journaling, and expressing herself through various crafts. However, her highly active lifestyle changed to virtually inactive after the wreck.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers called upon expert testimony to ensure all relevant facts were presented regarding Morrison's future medical expenses during the trial. After a three-year fight with the insurance company and Hamilton County itself, the court ruled Morrison was entitled to a judgment of $713,179.19. Given the limitation caps of the defendant, payment was remitted to a total sum of $325,000. Medical bills, future medical bills, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life (past and future), permanent injury and scarring were all damages included in the court's judgment.

About Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers:

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

