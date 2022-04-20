Lasagna Love Reaches 200,000 Meal Deliveries and Proves Network Effect of Kindness

Global Community Impact Movement Inspires Volunteerism and Pay It Forward Acts; Marks 2nd Anniversary with Survey Results Proving the Network Effect of Kindness

KIHEI, HI / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Viral grassroots community impact movement turned nonprofit Lasagna Love today released findings from a survey it conducted ahead of Pay It Forward Day (April 28, 2022) that proves the network effect of kindness. The organization, which aims to positively impact communities by connecting neighbors with neighbors through homemade meal delivery, polled its delivery recipients to determine if kind gestures inspire pay it forward acts. Lasagna Love hypothesized that kindness has a powerful network effect, a feeling it posited after noting an increase in its active volunteer population and global expansion into Australia and Canada during the last year. (see infographic below)

Nearly 98 percent of Lasagna Love recipients said they were inspired to pay it forward. Many paid it forward within days (21%), while others committed to a specific action in the future (45%). The remainder made a general commitment to do something kind. The most frequently noted pay it forward commitment: food. Of those surveyed, nearly half planned to share a meal or donate food to another struggling family, and many of those wanted to do so themselves as Lasagna Love volunteers.

"When we launched Lasagna Love, our mission was to provide comfort during a time of uncertainty," said Rhiannon Menn, founder of Lasagna Love. "As we move into our third year of operation, we recognize that our true power is so much greater. We are inspiring pay it forward acts of kindness across communities and increasing feelings of connectedness and support among neighbors. It's fitting that we are releasing these findings just ahead of national Pay it Forward Day."

Lasagna Love Increases Community Connectedness

Lasagna Love's research also suggests that Lasagna Love recipients feel more connected (89%) and more supported (93%) by their community as a result of receiving a home cooked meal. A recipient-turned-volunteer from North Carolina shared that when she first received her delivery, she quickly decided to sign up to become a Lasagna Love volunteer. "My heart was so touched by this one small act of kindness." Other respondents shared:

"In my community complex, the kids have nothing to play with when outside, so I got them some crafts to keep them occupied."

"I went grocery shopping for an elderly neighbor."

Lasagna Love's recipients aren't the only ones who feel more connected; volunteers too, experience a boomerang-style positive impact.

Marci Sieracki, a Chicago mom and member of Lasagna Love's fractional volunteer leadership for nearly two years shared, "After joining Lasagna Love, I started connecting immediately with people across Chicago who lived in different neighborhoods and suburbs, but all who shared the same goal of helping others. By working collaboratively, I was able to see the good being done and delighted in how many others shared my same purpose. "All that positive energy from my community has inspired me to continue working hard to grow Lasagna Love, one community at a time."

Lasagna Love's unique operational model streamlines volunteerism by leveraging digital applications and a world where technology and social media platforms are used to maintain connectivity and organization connectedness in unprecedented ways. Operated almost entirely by a dedicated army of volunteers, including regional and national volunteer leadership, Lasagna Love has successfully united participation of more than 30,000 men and women from around the world. Their shared purpose is to spread acts of kindness, one of the nonprofit's core mission tenets.

Angela Rosenblatt of San Diego, one of the original 10 Lasagna Love volunteers, explained that she continues to cook lasagnas every week. "I am still astounded by the continued need in our community," she said. "I continue to cook because I know that a simple act of kindness can make a world of difference in someone's life. Volunteering with Lasagna Love is good for my soul."

Lasagna Love, which turned two on March 28, 2022, reported more than 200,000 meal deliveries to date-even as the world emerges into a nuanced, post-pandemic climate. As of its anniversary, Lasagna Love noted that it has fed over 850,000 people.

"The definition of struggle may differ from household to household, however through our work, Lasagna Love has learned that even as we move beyond the immediacy of the COVID crisis, acts of kindness are always a welcome sight. Humans strive to be connected, and that connectivity is a gift," said Menn.

About Lasagna Love

Lasagna Love is a community impact program that connects neighbors through gestures of kindness, goodwill, and support. The nonprofit has joined together more than 30,000 active volunteers from around the world and abides by three simple principles: feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities. Lasagna Love fosters a culture of positivity, empathy, zero-judgment, and maintains a steadfast resolve to deliver comfort when needed most. Lasagna Love volunteers share a seminal purpose: exist to assist. To learn more about Lasagna Love and how you can get involved, visit www.lasagnalove.org or our social channels, @WeAreLasagnaLove (Instagram and Facebook).

