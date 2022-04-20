London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Adam is the brains behind the Just Fix model. He describes the business as a "disruptive new concept" specialising in an intuitive, dynamic, app-first approach to finding the right tradespeople - or 'Fixers' as they are known in his company's parlance - to perform urgent home repairs.

Furthermore, Adam sees his business on a mission to do nothing short of 'Uberise' the historically sluggish home maintenance sector.

When it comes to finding tradespeople to carry out home repairs within this sector, Adam Graham, founder and CEO of new home repairs platform Just Fix, sees an opportunity to shake the foundations of an industry which is, he believes, sluggish and antiquated in its approach to solving consumers' needs.

Despite established home maintenance companies' successes, Adam has pinpointed a lingering complacency among aggregators currently operating in the whopping GBP282bn home repairs market.

This has, he says, seen elements of the sector failing to recognise that speed is often the greatest need for home repairs. Slow response times to customers' repair requirements are often coupled with a frustrating user experience with no guarantee of finding available and reliable tradespeople to fix urgent jobs quickly.

"None of the other aggregator solutions has properly focused on one really important factor: the urgency," says Adam, a London-based entrepreneur who has previously built many successful companies in the technology and marketing sectors. "As in providing the fastest and most effective solutions to sudden and critical repair requirements in your home". No company has grappled with urgency - until now.

"When water is pouring through your ceiling you want someone to come and fix it right now. You don't want to have to trawl the internet or deal with a protracted web experience. With Just Fix we tap right into that urgency with a streamlined user journey and zero fuss. "It's a novel approach which we see as an effective proposition for consumers."

Set for imminent launch, Adam says Just Fix will be pitched to consumers as a hyper-local, real-time marketplace that connects customers with pre-vetted tradespeople, with the stated aim of providing "the fastest, most trusted solutions to urgent home maintenance needs".

Its sleek online experience uses geo-location and social recommendations to quickly connect communities with trusted, skilled, reliable tradespeople in their area. This real-time element of the Just Fix app - including the use of remote video as an intrinsic part of its first-response functionality - allows customers to track the exact location of the nearby tradesperson they have chosen to do the job.

Adam describes the user journey as simplicity itself, through which he intends to shake up the market. "It's just a case of search, book, track and pay," he says.

The roots of the Just Fix concept go back to Adam's own London home. He developed the idea after a frustrating experience trying to secure a quick remedy to his property maintenance emergency. He explains how Just Fix uses slick technology which makes finding a tradesperson just as easy as booking a taxi through Uber or ordering a Deliveroo meal to your home.

Adam says: "We've all experienced how stressful it can be when things suddenly go wrong around the house. With this in mind, we've been determined from the start to make our booking process as simple as possible. We also use only vetted tradespeople, which in itself eliminates much of the anxiety of getting a home repair issue fixed professionally and quickly."

Adam sees this novel approach to urgent home repairs as "a sustainable proposition which aims to develop a transparent, two-sided market between tradespeople and customers".

By connecting customers - such as homeowners, tenants and landlords - in real-time to local fixers such as plumbers, carpenters and locksmiths, Adam says he intends to promote "a fair value equation for all" as a central tenet of his company's ultra-local, community-centric ethos.

Ahead of the Just Fix platform's upcoming launch, Adam has bolstered his top team with several high-profile appointments. Margaret Manning OBE - founder and CEO of independent digital agency Reading Room - joins as Chair. Richard Kenee (ex-RBS, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase) has been appointed COO and will oversee the scaling of Just Fix's systems and processes with a focus on strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Also joining Just Fix's team as a board advisor are Chris Cater, co-founder of the Yuno Juno marketplace and Jay Dias of Leela Capital - a specialist in fundraising and exits.

Pre-launch, Just Fix is democratising its investment opportunity by bringing on board early-stage advocates of the service through the equity crowdfunding platform, Seedrs.

