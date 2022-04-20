Fusion Coolant Systems' Pure-Cut solution for clean, efficient machining, was attributed the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label following an assessment performed by external independent experts and based on verified standards. To receive the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label, Pure-Cutwas thoroughly assessed by a pool of independent experts according to 5 criteria covering the three main topics of Feasibility, Environmental and Profitability.

The Pure-Cut system's patented solution transforms reclaimed CO2 into a supercritical state and utilizes its unique properties to deliver clean cooling and lubrication to machining processes that improve the speed of cutting and extend the life of cutting tools. By replacing conventional cutting fluids that, when aerosolized, can affect the health of machinists, factories and the earth, Pure-Cut offers a cleaner, more sustainable solution to the ubiquity of machining across the globe.

The Pure-Cut solution is now part of the #1000solutions portfolio that will be presented to decision-makers in business and government by Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation. The aim of this initiative is to encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets and fast-track the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.

Fusion's CEO Brian Ahlborn said, "We are delighted to receive this award and join a distinguished group of Bertrand Piccard's 'efficient solutions that can boost economic growth and reduce impact on the planet.' We are proud that Pure-Cut's positive impact has been validated through Solar Impulse's rigorous and professional process."

About the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label

One of the first labels for positive impact businesses bringing together protection of the environment and financial viability, the "Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label is attributed following an assessment performed by external independent experts. In collaboration with renowned institutions, solutions applying for the label must go through a neutral methodology based on verified standards. This label serves as an award for clean and profitable solutions. (https://solarimpulse.com/solutions-explorer/pure-cut)

About the Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse Foundation is dedicated to accelerating the implementation of clean and profitable solutions. Moreover, the Foundation is helping decision-makers in businesses and governments to achieve their environmental targets and adopt more ambitious energy policies, which are necessary to pull these solutions to market. A way to carry the success of the first solar-powered flight around the world further.

About Fusion Coolant Systems

Fusion Coolant Systems (www.fusioncoolant.com) headquartered in Canton, Michigan, USA is a rapidly growing company that has developed and commercialized Pure-Cut technology, using supercritical CO2 as an advanced coolant and lubrication on CNC machines. Pure-Cut delivers a sustainable solution with incredible performance benefits, while minimizing EH&S risks associated with traditional cutting fluids. Fusion's Pure-Cut system is currently on installations across Europe, North America, and Asia.

