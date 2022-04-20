The Spanish authorities applied solar curtailment for the first time on Easter Sunday, when power generation exceeded demand and the wholesale electricity price went from €168.50 ($182)/MWh to just €3.70/MWh.From pv magazine Spain On April 17, Easter Sunday, electricity demand plunged in Spain and photovoltaic solar generation reached a peak power of almost 13.5 GW, which means that it covered up to 62.5% of national demand. The wholesale price of electricity went from €168.50 ($182)/MWh to just €3.70/MWh, according to data provided by Spanish energy forecasting service AleaSoft. Power generation ...

