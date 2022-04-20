TBEA-owned Xinte Energy says it cannot produce polysilicon quickly enough to meet demand and wants shareholders to back its bid to quadruple its manufacturing capacity by mid 2024.Chinese polysilicon maker Xinte Energy has predicted "a certain shortage in polysilicon production capacity and production volume in the next five years," as it tries to persuade shareholders to back a CNY 8.8 billion ($1.38 billion) share issuance. The manufacturer and solar developer, which is owned by electrical equipment company TBEA, wants its investors to back a plan to issue 300 million shares - 17.34% of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...