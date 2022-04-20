Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - TriSummit Utilities Inc. ("TriSummit" or "TSU"), a Calgary-based owner and operator of natural gas utilities and renewable power assets, today announced an investment in NGIF Cleantech Ventures (the "Fund"). TriSummit joins a consortium of strategic limited partners who are involved in various stages of the natural gas value chain and have also invested in NGIF Cleantech Ventures.

This strategic investment will allow TriSummit to preview exciting new energy technologies and have a position in the exciting roster of NGIF Cleantech Ventures' incumbent portfolio companies including Ekona Power, Ionomr Innovations, Ionada, and more.

"The team at NGIF Cleantech Ventures has tremendous experience developing and commercializing clean energy technologies for emission reductions. TriSummit's executive leadership team is confident in NGIF Cleantech Ventures' ability to create transformative value for the natural gas sector and help us meet our energy transition goals," said Jared Green, President and Chief Executive Officer of TriSummit. "We are proud to partner with John and his team to accelerate the adoption of these cutting-edge technologies."

"The model of innovation pioneered by NGIF Cleantech Ventures will provide TriSummit with strong exposure to early-stage clean technology companies," said John Adams, NGIF Cleantech Ventures' Managing Partner. "TriSummit is an important partner with us on our journey to decarbonize the sector and we are looking forward to working with them over the life of the Fund."

About TriSummit Utilities

TSU is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. TSU serves approximately 133,000 customers across Canada, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably.

For more information visit: www.trisummit.ca.

About NGIF Cleantech Ventures

NGIF Cleantech Ventures is a $55 million industry-led venture capital fund that makes equity investments in early-stage startups. The objective of the Fund is to grow cutting-edge clean technology companies into commercial-scale enterprises. The Fund primarily invests in companies that provide solutions that lead to emissions reductions and other environmental benefits. These solutions are typically focused on existing natural gas production, transmission, distribution, storage, and end-use applications, as well as increased production of renewable natural gas and hydrogen.

For more information about NGIF Cleantech Ventures, please visit ngif.ca

