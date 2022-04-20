AURP to Host 2022 BIO Health Caucus on "Growing Bio Clusters and Bio Companies" June 12-13 in San Diego

AURP BIO Health Caucus meets in-person before the start of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) 2022 International Convention

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / AURP, the leading non-profit representing research parks, innovation districts and regional technology clusters, today announced its BIO Health Caucus will take place in-person, June 12-13, before the start of the 2022 Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention in San Diego, CA.

AURP's BIO Health Caucus, with its theme "Designing, Building And Financing Research Space For Growing Bio Companies And Bio Clusters," will include discussion of BIO's new report on bioscience economic development: "Driving the Bioscience Economy Forward During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Best Practices in State and Regional Economic Development Initiatives."

This BIO Health Caucus discussion also will focus on legislative and regulatory initiatives at the state and regional levels for economic development in the bioscience ecosystem. In addition, state BIO affiliates from Georgia, Virginia and Colorado will present.

The annual AURP BIO Health Caucus is designed to focus on building research space in support of communities of bio innovations. AURP's event each year brings together a range of biotech professionals, biotechnology intermediary organizations, developers, A/E firms, tech transfer officers, researchers, economic development representatives, venture firms and bio innovation district managers.

Other topics to be discussed at the 2022 AURP BIO Health Caucus include:

New federal support for bio facilities and bio companies

SEFA Lab of the Year

Private sector financing for bio facilities and accelerators

Funding and support systems for bio entrepreneurs

Bio manufacturing in Ohio and North Carolina

Bio manufacturing in low-earth orbit on the International Space Station

The AURP BIO Health Caucus is co-chaired by Mark Romney, Chief Industry Alliance Officer for Aggie Square, University of California, Davis, and Rich Bendis, CEO of BioHealth Innovation.

The AURP BIO Health Caucus full agenda is available here. Following its BIO Health Caucus, AURP also will present on a panel at the 2022 BIO International Convention.

For organizations interested in speaking at or sponsoring the AURP BIO Health Caucus, contact AURP's Brian Darmody at: briandarmody@aurp.net

About AURP:

AURP, a non-profit international organization with offices in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District and in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park, focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks both operating and planned, plus innovation districts, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that support the research park industry. AURP and its global membership promote research, institute-industry relations and innovation districts to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.net

