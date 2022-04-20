Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BWCG) (OTC Pink: BWCGF) ("BWCG", or "Company"). The report is titled, "Developing VMS deposits in Alaska and exploring unexplored territory in the Golden Triangle."

Report Excerpt: "BWCG is an interesting opportunity to invest in a company with a core advanced exploration property that contains several targets for further resource expansion, complimented by an exciting new exploration portfolio in a world class mineral district. The Company's value is currently underpinned by the resources at the Lookout and Trio targets at the flagship Niblack Project and we expect these resources to be augmented by further exploration at additional nearby targets. We would therefore hope to see in the medium term the resources grown to a level sufficient to support a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), which would be a major milestone for the company. The other avenue for value uplift is the Hyder Properties, where exploration is at an early stage but exploring in an area that hosts world class mineral deposits. The targets flagged for follow up have geological expressions and early reconnaissance results that are highly encouraging, and drilling success there has the potential to be transformational for the Company."

Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by their Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through their technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska as well as the Cantoo, Casey, Texas Creek gold-silver and VMS properties in southeast Alaska. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

Couloir Capital is a research and advisory firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

