AM Best is maintaining a negative outlook for the Italian life insurance market.

AM Best expects the challenging economic environment to remain a significant headwind for Italian life insurers in 2022. Factors such as the uncertainty regarding the development of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, the continued low interest rate environment, geopolitical tensions and the overall volatility in financial markets continue to put negative pressure on the segment.

However, a new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Italy Life Insurance" notes Italian life insurers' profitability has held up well to past challenges and the segment's low guaranteed rate levels, stable position in the savings market and shift towards capital-light products help offset these headwinds.

AM Best may revise the segment's outlook back to stable, if insurers navigate the challenges of 2022 successfully.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=319250.

