PHASTAR Names Ping-Chung Chang as Head of China Development and Global Delivery

BEIJING, CHINA and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization (CRO) offering industry-leading data management, data science, statistical consulting, and clinical trial reporting services, today announces that Ping-Chung Chang has joined the company as Head of China Development and Global Delivery. Ping brings deep experience in CRO operations, business excellence, biotech/biopharma, research and development process, and regulatory submissions. Headquartered in PHASTAR's Beijing office, Ping will be responsible for building China development and delivery into PHASTAR's global business advantage.

"We are delighted to have someone with Ping's expertise join our team to expand our presence in the Asia Pacific region," said Andrew MacGarvey, Chief Executive Officer, PHASTAR. "Ping's wealth of experience in this market will help continue to drive our success in our latest phase of growth, enhance our overall global delivery excellence, and realize our full business potential."

Ping began his career in biostatistics more than 20 years ago, serving with major U.S. pharmaceutical companies. He was instrumental in supporting a biotech company in its R&D efforts which led to an FDA product approval. In 2015, Ping relocated to Beijing where he worked as the Head of Biostatistics & Programming in China and the Philippines for a global CRO and was later promoted to the Head of the Asia Pacific region and finally to Head of the company's biotech business segment in Biostatistics.

About PHASTAR

PHASTAR is a global specialist biometrics contract research organization offering industry-leading data management, data science, statistical consulting, and clinical trial reporting services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP style arrangements, and preferred partnerships. PHASTAR currently has over staff across 14 offices (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Kenya, Japan, India, and China) with plans to open additional locations in the future to serve prospective and existing clients. PHASTAR's number one priority is to ensure that the work produced is of the highest quality. Every project PHASTAR undertakes utilizes unique internal processes which are designed to ensure optimal quality.

All PHASTAR's data management, data science statistical, and programming, staff are trained in the "PHASTAR Discipline" - an in-house approach to data analysis and collection. This comprises a set of common sense (but commonly ignored) principles that, if followed, guarantee error-free outcomes. The "PHASTAR Discipline" also includes a series of intranet-based checklists highlighting potential pitfalls and points to consider when conducting clinical trials, enabling over 4,000 years of combined technical knowledge to be shared across the company.

