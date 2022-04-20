Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ChromoGenics TO4 (181/22)

At the request of ChromoGenics AB, ChromoGenics AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 2022-04-22. Security name: ChromoGenics TO4 -------------------------------- Short name: CHRO TO4 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017486822 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 255315 -------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 2.50 - 4.50 per share (see below) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Four (4) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in ChromoGenics AB Subscription price will be determined to seventy (70) percent of the volume-weighted average price of the ChromoGenics stock during the measurement period February 21, 2023 - March 7, 2023, minimum SEK 2.50 and maximum SEK 4.50. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri March 13, 2023 - March 27, 2023 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 22, 2023 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 (0)8 463 80 00.