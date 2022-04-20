Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
"Strong Buy"! Jetzt alle Zeichen auf Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N92L ISIN: DK0061114246 Ticker-Symbol: 9R6 
Frankfurt
20.04.22
17:23 Uhr
0,242 Euro
-0,021
-7,98 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2022 | 17:29
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN                 Name

DK0061114246         Scape Technologies



The company is is given observation status because the company has published
their annual financial report where it is expressed that there is uncertainty
in relation to the company's financial position. 

According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 20 April 2022.



______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.