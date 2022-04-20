Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
"Strong Buy"! Jetzt alle Zeichen auf Rallye
20.04.2022
Sodexo SA: Sodexo announces having completed the transfer of its activities in Russia to local management

Sodexo stops its activities in Russia, which represent less than 1% of Group revenues. Sodexo transferred ownership of its activities in the country to local management who will continue operations in Russia via an independent structure and brand.

Sodexo does not have activities in Ukraine. From the beginning of the conflict, Sodexo has been strongly mobilized to ensure business continuity for its clients, guarantee the safety of its employees, and provide support to the refugees in countries bordering Ukraine. Sodexo Group and Stop Hungerhave set up a Sodexo Employee Donations Global Initiative with the support of their long-term partner, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Employee donations are matched by Sodexo and used to support refugees in the region and people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 55 countries, our 412,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all is our purpose.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021
    consolidated revenues
  • 412,000 employees as at August 31, 2021
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 55 countries (as at Feb 28, 2022)
  • 100 million consumers served daily
  • 10.9 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at March 31, 2022)

Contacts

Analysts and InvestorsMedia
Virginia Jeanson

+33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com		Dan Blanchard

+33 6 20 32 81 95

dan.blanchard@sodexo.com (mailto:dan.blanchard@sodexo.com)

Attachment

  • PR Sodexo Russia ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/378ba679-40cf-4b72-9169-6f080321cee5)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
