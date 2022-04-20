The "Europe Wearable Breast Pumps Market By Technology (Battery Operated, Manual, and Smart), By Component (Wearable Pumps and Accessories), By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Wearable Breast Pumps Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Wearable breast pumps help in overcoming the challenges of traditional breast pumps and assist users to pump out milk at any place and anytime. Additionally, such pumps are placed on the breast through suction technique and are very compact light in weight, which can be easily covered with clothes.

The increasing insurance coverage for breast pumps and the high awareness among working women regarding the benefits of these pumps is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising birth rate and growing advancements in healthcare or clinical devices is expected to spur the demand and growth of the wearable breast pumps market over the forecast period.

Italy has the maximum number of milk banks in Europe, and this number is increasing year after year due to the reduction in the lactating period of mothers and rising number of mothers' death during delivery. Many women undergo surgeries during the delivery process, which may negatively impact their lactation period. Additionally, these human milk banks provide memberships for the women who have high lactation to donate their breast milk for infants who did not receive proper mother milk.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Smart Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $5.47 million by 2027. The UK market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 8.5% during (2021 2027). Additionally, The France market is experiencing a CAGR of 11% during (2021 2027).

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Battery Operated, Manual, and Smart. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Wearable Pumps and Accessories. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Technology

Battery Operated

Manual

Smart

By Component

Wearable Pumps

Accessories

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Baby Buddha Products, LLC

Medela AG

Ameda, Inc. (Platinum Products Holding Inc.)

Spectra baby USA

Motif Medical

Freemie

BelleMa Co.

