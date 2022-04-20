Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022
Cybeats hat europäischen "Megakonzern" an der Angel!
WKN: A2JNET ISIN: FR0010722819 
Stuttgart
20.04.22
15:44 Uhr
25,800 Euro
+0,350
+1,38 %
20.04.2022 | 19:12
KALRAY: KALRAY'S GENERAL MEETING APPROVES THE ACQUISITION OF ARCAPIX HOLDINGS LTD

Grenoble - France, April 20,2022- Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider in the new generation of processors and acceleration cards specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge, reports on the Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 15, 2022 at the company's headquarters.

Kalray's Extraordinary General Meeting was held on April 15, 2022 and approved by a majority the resolutions relating to the acquisition of Arcapix Holdings Limited by Kalray, the Contribution Agreement agreed between Kalray and the contributors, as well as the related compensation.

In consideration of the contribution, the General Meeting of Shareholders has noted the completion of the capital increase of Kalray for a nominal amount of 733,840 euros through the issuance of 73,384 New Shares with a nominal value of 10 euros each, to each of which are attached seven (7) warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares granted to the contributors, as described in resolutions 1 and 2.

As a result, Kalray's share capital is now 60,212,570 euros divided into 6,021,257 fully paid-up ordinary shares with a par value of 10 euros each.

The attendance sheet and the results of the votes have been posted on the company's website: https://www.kalrayinc.com/fr/investors/documents-assemblees-generales

Éric Baissus, President and CEO of Kalray said:

"I am delighted with the favorable decision of our shareholders to acquire Arcapix Holdings Limited. We are now up and running to work fully with the teams and accelerate strongly on the commercial front."

Next meeting:

July 12, 2022 (after closing): Half-year results 2022

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company, a leading provider of a new class of processors, specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge. Kalray's team have created and developed its leading-edge technology and products to help its clients maximize the market possibilities presented by a world dominated by massive, disparate and pervasive data.

Thanks to Kalray's patented manycore architecture, Kalray's MPPA® Intelligent Data Processors are natively capable of managing multiple workloads with no bottlenecks to enable smarter, more efficient and energy-wise dataintensive applications. Kalray's offering includes processors, acceleration cards with associated software environment and appliances, allowing its customers to design the best solutions in fast growing sectors such as modern data centers, 5G, AI and Edge Computing, autonomous vehicles and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA French lab, with investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-NissanMitsubishi), Safran, NXP Semiconductors, CEA and Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise and passion to offer more: More for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com


INVESTOR CONTACTS
Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com
Phone: +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
A nne-Pauline PETUREAUX
kalray@actus.fr
Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
PRESS CONTACTS
Loic HAMON
communication@kalrayinc.com
Phone: +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS Finance & Communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xptsZpSZZWfInnKaaZZubmNnl5thmmSdbpSbmGdpY8mWnWyRmWphbpTHZnBllWps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74056-pr_report_gm15042022-vdef_en_final.pdf

