Latécoère (Paris:LAT) announces that its 2021 Universal Registration Document (constituting the Annual Financial Report) has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) today.

This Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded from the Company's website, in its French version, at the following address: https://www.latecoere.aero/finance/rapports-annuels-et-semestriels/.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document in accordance with legal provisions:

2021 Annual Financial Report;

- Board of Directors' Report on corporate governance; and

- Description of the share repurchase program proposed to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

Contacts:

Taddeo

Antoine Denry Investor Relations

+33 (0)6 18 07 83 27

Marie Gesquière Media Relations

+33 (0)6 26 48 97 98

teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr