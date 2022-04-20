Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) shareholders are invited to attend the Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Company's registered office 135 rue de Périole 31500 Toulouse (France).

However, in view of the uncertainties resulting from the context of COVID-19, the Company may have to modify the arrangements for this Shareholders' Meeting, depending on health and/or legal requirements. In this context, the Company invites its shareholders to vote by mail and to consult regularly the Company's website www.latecoere.aero.

The information and documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, including the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No.41 of April 6, 2022, and the terms and conditions of participation and voting at this Shareholders' Meeting, are available on the Latécoère website under the heading "Finance", section "Regulated information", "Documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting" at www.latecoere.aero.

These documents are also available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions at Latécoère's registered office.

A notice of meeting will soon be published in the BALO.

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

