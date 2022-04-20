







ONTARIO, CA, Apr 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Venusverse, an organization designed to give women insight into the world of Web3, announces the launch of a ground-breaking new NFT collection that will be protected by UREEQA, a leading digital validation company that helps creators protect, manage and monetize creative work.The Women of Venusverse "Genesis" Collection of 2,022 NFTs is a one-of-a-kind art collection with membership access to the Venusverse community.Ten percent of revenue from the collection will be donated to the CivicAction Leadership Foundation in support of women in that organization's leadership programs, including the DiverseCity Fellows and the Emerging Leaders Network.The "Genesis" Collection launched on April 19 on the Opensea.io marketplace."2,022" is somewhat of a representation of the number six (2+2+2), which is said to be the number of unconditional love and selflessness. Venus (named after the Roman Goddess of love and beauty) is the sixth planet in the solar system in terms of size and mass. And the 0 comes in because the stars aligned considering Venusverse launched as a company in 2022.According to Venusverse CEO and co-founder, Janelle Chalouhi, the beautiful, eclectic and diverse 2,022 art pieces "represent women from across the world, bringing us all together under one collection."Chalouhi described to Ontario-based digital artist and designer Fatima Gharaibeh her vision behind representing diversity among women from across the world as well as the properties and layers she wanted to include in the collection and Gharaibeh brought the vision to life in a beautiful way. That is how the first 114 NFTs were first created, 104 of which are animated. The properties were then used to generate the remaining 1,908 NFTs through generative art."To me this was a nod to the new digital era we have entered into, where we use tech to enhance the work we do and hopefully to do good," Chalouhi said.Collectors who buy into the Genesis Collection of 2,022 NFTs will gain membership access to the Venusverse community, and they'll also be granted peace of mind thanks to UREEQA.THEMUSEUM's CEO, David Marskell, introduced the two startups and asked both CEOs to serve on a recent panel with Museums Canada. It's only fitting that THEMUSEUM will be hosting the Women of Venusverse launch event in May at their Voodoo Lounge followed by an exhibit.The next step for Venusverse was to protect the collection, and that's where UREEQA came in. The entire collection will be validated by UREEQA's Responsible Minting technology, with the platform's Package of Proof giving buyers the critical assurance that what they're purchasing is the real deal."Since I decided to go this route, I knew that the provenance and the authenticity of the collection was so important, especially given the amount of scams that are happening right now," Chalouhi said. "I needed the collection to essentially have a digital signature, which is why we've partnered with UREEQA to validate and authenticate the art, and to make the collection even more exclusive.""Not only is this UREEQA's first opportunity to validate an entire NFT collection, but it also represents a chance for us to team up with a platform that shares similar values," UREEQA CEO Kirk Fergusson said. "Both UREEQA and Venusverse are focused on launching and supporting art that is honest and authentic, and the best way to provide that assurance to a buyer is by having the work validated. We are thrilled to provide that for the 2,022 collection."A global network of validators will use UREEQA's platform and technology to analyze the authenticity of the full collection. At the end of the validation process, a Package of Proof will be generated which documents all the steps taken by UREEQA and its validation team to verify the authenticity of the work. The key information is made available on a provenance page, which is contained in the Venusverse website, providing an easy-to-use resource for prospective NFT buyers to verify the authenticity of a creation of interest.And because key information about the creative work's authenticity is stored in a record on the blockchain, drop-day purchasers and those who buy the validated work on resale can be assured that they're getting the legit product, no matter when or where they're jumping in.About VENUSVERSEVenusverse is Canada's first female-founded female-focused educational program, incubator and NFT collection. Through awareness, education, thought leadership and a supportive community, Venusverse removes barriers to entry for women in the world of Web3.- Website: www.venusverse.ca- Instagram: @venus_verse- LinkedIn: Venusverse- Twitter: @venusverse_caAbout UREEQAEstablished in Canada in 2020, UREEQA is modernizing the inefficient and bureaucratic systems currently in place for copyright protection. By building a robust and compelling Package of Proof for source creative work, UREEQA only mints Validated NFTs to represent creative rights. This helps keep buyers safe by giving them confidence that the work they are purchasing was minted by the smart contract approved by the creator of the work and is therefore authentic.The UREEQA platform strives to protect creators' work, their rights and their revenue by harnessing the power of blockchain technology. UREEQA provides value and opportunities for its creators, validators and token holders via URQA, the token at the heart of the UREEQA ecosystem. For more information on UREEQA and upcoming announcements, please visit our website, join our Telegram channel and Discord server, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.- Website: https://www.ureeqa.com/- Discord: https://discord.com/channels/756566642418384906/824682437417369654- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ureeqa_inc/- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ureeqainc/- Telegram: https://t.me/UREEQA- Twitter: https://twitter.com/UREEQA_IncAbout THEMUSEUMWe are THEMUSEUM - ONEWORDUPPERCASE. We are a new kind of experiential museum - one of maverick ideas and unexpected intersections. No dusty objects and no velvet ropes. We are a premier cultural destination dedicated to presenting fresh, inspiring content from around the globe in unique and immersive ways designed to showcase art & technology at play.- Website: www.THEMUSEUM.ca- Instagram: @THEMUSEUMkitchener- Facebook: THEMUSEUMkitchener- Twitter: @THEMUSEUM- YouTube: THEMUSEUMtvFor additional information, please contact: David.Marskell@THEMUSEUM.caDisclaimer:Statements in this article, including any statements relating to UREEQA's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in technology development and commercialization. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Do your own research!Source: UREEQACopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.