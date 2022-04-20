Lotus Ventures, Inc.: Lotus Cannabis Launching the Tranquil Elephantizer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE:J)(OTC PINK:LTTSF) ("Lotus" or the "Company"), a premium licensed cannabis producer and wholesaler is excited to announce the second official collaborative strain launch with Kolab Project, a brand owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY). Following the success of Lotus and Kolab's initial strain launch with the Kalifornia, both teams are looking forward to introducing another novel cannabis strain for consumers in the Canadian adult-use market.

Cultivated by BC craft growers Lotus Cannabis Co., the Tranquil Elephantizer is a cross between 88 G-13 Hashplant and Snow Lotus. Known for providing a relaxing body high, this potent Indica-dominant strain has THC up to 26% and hits with a pungent and earthy aroma. With terpene content up to 3.3%, the top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene deliver a hint of sweetness and spice.

To learn more about the upcoming strain launch with Kolab Project, visit this 4/20-inspired article on Leafly (LFLY).

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE:J) is a Canadian licensed cannabis producer and the owner of Lotus Cannabis Co., a premium consumer brand in Canada. Lotus is a sophisticated cultivator and has sold dried cannabis flower on a wholesale basis to several licensed producers nationwide. Lotus' cultivation team, best-selling strains, and consistent production have built a strong brand reputation in the market. This has led to Lotus grown flower being sold by wholesale partners in both the premium and ultra-premium flower segments in nine provinces to date.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol J and on the OTC Markets under the symbol LTTSF.

Forward-Looking Information:

The information contained within this news release has been prepared by Lotus Ventures Inc. This document includes certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning our expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, our future operating results, our expectations regarding the market for medical and recreational cannabis products, our expectations regarding the continued growth of the medical and recreational cannabis market, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Users are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that a number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties have not been documented or mentioned in this document nor other communications made by the company. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "targets," "optimistic," "intend," "aim," "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

