Augason Farms Joins Growing Roster Of US Companies Donating To Project Ukraine Now - Donation Drive For Ukraine In Conjunction With The First Step Partnership 501(c) 3

Augason Farms Donates Over One Million Servings Of Emergency Food Product Servings To Support Urgently Needed Ukraine Relief Efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 20,2022 / Augason Farms (www.augasonfarms.com), a Blue Chip Group company (www.bluechipgroup.net), has joined as a corporate participant in Project Ukraine Now (https://projectukrainenow.org/), a special relief drive initiative sponsored by The First Step Partnership, a non-profit 501 (c)3 organization.

Members of the Augason Farms staff prepare to ship Augason Farms' donated product to Project Ukraine Now.

Augason Farms is among a growing list of US companies donating products to Project Ukraine Now, providing urgently needed items that are distributed by the non-profit relief drive to the people of Ukraine during the current humanitarian crisis.

Augason Farms is donating over one million servings of its nationally renowned preparedness solutions to Project Ukraine Now, which is overseeing shipment of all emergency items to Poland for distribution throughout Ukraine. Included in Augason Farms' donation are the company's high quality, shelf stable vegetables, burger patties, turkey, soups, macaroni, oatmeal, granola and muffins.

The pioneering leader in the emergency preparedness food category, Augason Farms is in its 50th year of operation continuing its half century mission that ensures its industry gold standard preparedness solutions are made available to families nationwide during times of crisis.

"For 50 years it has been the privilege of Augason Farms to bring the highest possible quality preparedness solutions to our own citizens. It is vitally important at this critical time for American companies to support Ukrainian families with life fundamentals. We deeply appreciate The First Step Partnership for launching this important relief effort and grateful for the opportunity to participate," said Moir Donelson, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Chip Group, parent company to Augason Farms.

"As armed conflict and hostilities continue to mount, Project Ukraine Now is ramping up efforts to deliver aid to hundreds of thousands of families sheltering and seeking refuge. Augason Farms, together with several companies from across the US, are working to ease extreme hardships faced by Ukrainian citizens with emergency provisions that meet their escalating needs," added Mark Augason, President of Augason Farms.

About Project Ukraine Now:

An initiative sponsored by The First Step Partnership, a non-profit 501 (c)3 organization, Project Ukraine Now is an urgent relief program 100% directed towards the efforts to help the people of Ukraine. With zero administrative expenses, all donations are used for charitable purposes, all overhead has been donated, as well as time donated by board and project members. More information on the organization can be found at https://projectukrainenow.org/.

About Augason Farms:

Founded in 1972 in Salt Lake City, Augason Farms is a pioneering leader in the preparedness food industry, sourcing, formulating and producing the most nutritious emergency foods on the market. With a customer satisfaction ranking on Google Review of 4.5 stars, Augason Farms products are available at many of the country's most prominent and trusted national retailers. Augason Farms is committed to its core mission of serving as a trusted and reliable source aimed at 'feeding the world' while creating opportunities for growth for the company's employees. Visit www.augasonfarms.com.

