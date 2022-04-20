Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
"Strong Buy"! Jetzt alle Zeichen auf Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2022 | 21:17
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anaqua Strengthens AQX IP Management Platform with Automated IDS Solution

New automation tool will drive operational efficiencies, saving time and money, for IP professionals

BOSTON, April 20, 2022, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management technology, today announced plans for the release of its new automated information disclosure solution as part of its AQX IP management offering for corporations and law firms. The new system will help IP professionals save time and money by streamlining and automating the IDS process.

By integrating with USPTO (Private PAIR) and leveraging optical character recognition (OCR) technology on PTO forms (892 and 1449), and international forms and search reports, Anaqua's IDS system automatically extracts and processes data into an IDS form (SB/08) in just one click. The system also uses external patent data (AcclaimIP), machine learning, and AI tools to automate citation workflow, allowing IP professionals to be in control in managing citations.

"Our clients have shared their deep knowledge of the IDS process and the complicating factors involved in managing the workflow of internal data, external data, government forms, and more," said Vincent Brault, SVP of Product & Innovation at Anaqua. "By combining commonly known technologies with USPTO and AcclaimIP patent data, we are putting the power of automated IDS management in the hands of our clients."

"We are committed to delivering capabilities that drive value for our clients in every aspect of the IP management lifecycle and in this case automating the IDS process," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "Our team is responding to our clients by delivering one of the most efficient and intuitive IDS management systems in the market. We look forward to our customers experiencing increased efficiency and accuracy during their IDS management processes with this release."

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property, or on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
Communications Director
Anaqua (https://anaqua.com/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=wire&utm_campaign=IDS)
617-375-2626
ahollis@Anaqua.com (mailto:ahollis@Anaqua.com)


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.