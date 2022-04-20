New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Kiba Inu, a meme token in the DeFi space, has announced an exclusive partnership with the Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team throughout the 2022-2023 basketball season.

The collaboration with the Zags is the first U.S. partnership for Kiba Inu. Kiba Inu has already sponsored numerous international sports leagues, such as the European Cricket League, the Italian-based Udinese Calcio Football Club, and Alfa Romero for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the 2021 Formula One world championship.

Kiba Inu's distinctive branding during the Zags basketball games will be one of the first collaborations in the U.S. between intercollegiate programs and cryptocurrencies. The Zaga Bulldogs and Kiba Inu partnership includes Kiba Inu's logo on the courtside rotation board, the center-hung scoreboard rotating ring, the LED tunnel, and the upper ribbon. The partnership includes the opportunity for Kiba branded merchandise with the Zags logo.

The Zags men's basketball team is a decorated franchise, having made an appearance during every tourney since 1999 and holding the title for the third-longest streak in the nation. This season, the Zags ended their tourney run with a closely contested game against Arkansas to finish out their sweet 16 bid but finished No. 5 in USA Today rankings.





Kiba Inu's partnership with the Gonzaga Bulldogs comes after the NCAA's recent pullback on restrictions over sponsorships with student-athletes. The NCAA interim policy no longer restricts student-athletes from receiving NIL (name, image, and likeliness) compensation from third parties sponsors. There is currently no federal legislation over NIL compensation, meaning collegiate programs can set their regulations for student-athletes. The Kiba Inu sponsorship with the Zags men's basketball team does not include certain players but offers the opportunity for the meme coin to sign star athletes on the team come next season.

About Kiba Inu

Kiba Inu is a deflationary token that has built an in-house decentralized exchange, Kiba Swap, for investors on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum network. In addition to their in-house DEX, Kiba Inu has designed their honeypot checker, which runs smart contracts and notifies the user whether the contract is compromised. The token currently boasts over 23,000 investors and has over a million USD in treasury funds for marketing ventures and partnerships.

Tokenomics

$KIBA INU ETH:

Buy Tax: 0%

Sell Tax: 12% (4% marketing, 8% liquidity pool)

$KIBA INU BSC:

Buy Tax: 0%

Sell Tax: 12% (8% marketing, 4% liquidity pool)

Kiba Inu can be purchased using Binance Smart Chain, the Ethereum Network, and at the time of writing is valued at 45m on CoinMarketCap.

The information provided in this release is not investment, financial, or trading advice. One must practice due diligence before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

