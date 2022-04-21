Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Harbor Access LLC ("Harbor Access") to perform external "investor relations activities", as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), subject to TSXV approval. The initial term of the contract is for six months, and month to month thereafter. In consideration for the services the Company will pay Harbor Access US$7,000 monthly and reasonable out of pocket expenses. Harbor Access and the Company act at arm's length. Harbor Access does not own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

The Company also announces, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, a total of 785,000 stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60, vest immediately and expire on April 20, 2027.

R. David Russell, President and CEO of Galleon Gold, commented, "We are pleased to be partnering with Harbor Access to provide external Investor Relations services. It is an exciting time for Galleon Gold, and we believe Harbor Access will help us improve our outreach as we are start the next phase of exploration and development at our West Cache Gold Project."

About Harbor Access

Harbor Access is a strategic investor relations advisory firm with offices in Stamford, Connecticut and Toronto, Ontario. With over 100 years of collective capital markets experience, Harbor Access specializes in working with small and mid-cap companies that are looking to build, support or expand their existing investor relations strategy and capabilities.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is an exploration and development company focused on advancing the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The project is situated approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Newmont's Hollinger Mine. Since acquiring the project the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth while providing a strong valuation in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. Permitting and baseline studies in support of a bulk sample are currently underway. Eric Sprott holds approximately 21% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, proposed work, plans and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, risks related to infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

