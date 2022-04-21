London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Superhuman In You have just announced that they are ready to expand their services outside the UK. Within less than 2 years the company has expanded, and their services are highly in demand from businesses across the UK.





Superhuman In You

Superhuman In You provides one to one coaching to business owners and senior executives to improve their wellbeing and performance.

Anurag Rai, the Founder of Superhuman In You is one of UK's most sought after Executive Coaches. He works with business owners and top-level executives to help them achieve their goals without compromising the work life balance. Anurag believes that the person is more important than the business. Because it's the person that runs the business. Therefore, the work that Anurag does with his clients is a combination of life and business coaching.

In our conversation with Anurag he explains, "Something that gives me an edge over most other coaches is that I have had plenty of experience in life and business. I started my career when I moved to the UK with only 100 pounds, few clothes and knew no one in the country. Then there was a point when I was homeless, living in the dark storeroom of a restaurant. I am an ex-accountant and I have also run multiple successful businesses. I have a degree in Accounting and Finance and master's in psychology. Now that's a combination you don't get to see very often.





Anurag Rai, the Founder of Superhuman In You

My life in a way prepared me to do what I do today. I have seen the struggles of the corporate world and the business world. There's no limit to human potential, yet when it comes to fixing our problems, we continue to increase the number of hours we work instead of learning how to improve our focus, clarity, and creativity. So, we can achieve more in less hours. I have learnt, used, and developed tools, models, and strategies that help a person to tap into their true potential. But I don't stop, I continue to learn because my clients deserve nothing but the best."

About Superhuman In You

Superhuman In You is an organisation with a mission to help Business Leaders become happier, more creative, and super productive self. They provide one to one coaching for business owners and C-level executives. Their office is based in Aberdeen, Scotland, but they work with clients all around the world.

They also do a number of online and in person workshops for businesses with a team of more than 10 employees. The workshops are focussed to improve mental wellbeing, subconscious bias, team Culture, motivation, mindset, Communication, Culture, Emotional Intelligence, and Leadership within the team.

To find out more about Superhuman In You visit https://superhumaninyou.com

About Anurag Rai

Anurag Rai is a bestselling author, award winning coach, and founder of Superhuman In You. His clients include business owners, police officers, celebrities, and small to large businesses. His next book "Mind 2.0 - How to Become Awesomer in a world of uncertainties?" is set to release in August. His mission is to positively impact 1 billion lives. His philosophy for life: "Life is like a game. A game that we can not control. Sooner we accept this, better we play. And while we can not control the game, we can all become better players."

To connect with Anurag visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/anuragrai-superhuman/

Company Name: Superhuman In You

Email: anurag.rai@superhumaninyou.com

Address: 1 Marischal Square, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

Contact person name: Anurag Rai

