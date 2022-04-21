Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.04.2022
"Strong Buy"! Jetzt alle Zeichen auf Rallye
WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 
Tradegate
20.04.22
21:54 Uhr
33,900 Euro
+0,250
+0,74 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
21.04.2022 | 06:04
Hyundai Motor Group leadership in electromobility recognized with multiple World Car Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has won a series of highly sought-after accolades at the prestigious World Car Awards (WCA), with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 securing the World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year, and World Car Design of the Year. The award wins and finalist nominations across multiple WCA categories highlight the Group's vision and leadership in the delivery of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with cutting-edge design and technology.

