- M&P's working interest production in Q1 2022: 25,646 boepd
- In Tanzania, continued strong performance, with a new quarterly record for M&P's working interest gas production of 47.3 mmcfd
- In Gabon, M&P's working interest oil production on the Ezanga permit down sharply to 14,222 bopd after various issues on well and equipment, as announced in March during the presentation of the 2021 annual results; situation gradually improving thanks to remediation efforts, with M&P's working interest production back above 15,200 bopd by mid-April
- Valued production of $165 million in Q1 2022, up 8% from Q4 2021 due to higher crude prices
- Average sale price of oil $94.2/bbl, up 13% from Q4 2021 ($83.1/bbl)
- Sales of $130 million after deduction of $35 million related to the restatement of lifting imbalances and inventory revaluation for the quarter (only one lifting in Gabon in January)
- Continuing deleveraging and refinancing to be completed shortly
- M&P's cash position at 31 March 2022 was $187 million (versus $196 million at 31 December 2021), after a $50-million debt repayment in Q1 2022
- The Term Loan refinancing process is nearing completion and should be finalised by mid-May
Key indicators for the first quarter of 2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2021
Q3
2021
Q4
2021
Q1 2022
Change Q1 2022 vs.
Q1
2021
Q4 2021
M&P working interest production
Gabon (oil)
bopd
15,120
15,256
15,104
16,668
14,222
-6%
-15%
Angola (oil)
bopd
3,333
3,786
3,698
2,848
3,536
+6%
-24%
Tanzania (gas)
mmcfd
40.7
36.5
35.6
44.0
47.3
+16%
+8%
Total
boepd
25,240
25,124
24,738
26,847
25,646
+2%
-4%
Average sale price
Oil
$/bbl
57.3
68.5
73.5
83.1
94.2
+64%
+13%
Gas
$/mmBtu
3.34
3.35
3.36
3.35
3.49
+5%
+4%
Sales
Gabon
$mm
77
87
92
113
124
+62%
+10%
Angola
$mm
12
16
17
23
24
+101%
+6%
Tanzania
$mm
13
12
11
16
16
+27%
+3%
Valued production
$mm
96
108
113
152
165
+62%
+8%
Drilling activities
$mm
0
0
1
1
1
Restatement for lifting imbalances and inventory revaluation
$mm
-17
-13
-8
46
-35
Consolidated sales
$mm
85
102
113
199
130
+53%
-34%
M&P's working interest production in Q1 2022 was 25,646 boepd. The average sale price of oil was $94,2/bbl for the period, up 13% from Q4 2021 ($83.1/bbl).
The Group's valued production (income from production activities, excluding lifting imbalances and inventory revaluation) in Q1 2022 was $165 million. The restatement of lifting imbalances, net of inventory revaluation, resulted in a negative impact for the quarter of $35 million. This was because the Group's lifting schedule included only one lifting in Gabon in January.
Consolidated sales for Q1 2022 therefore totalled $130 million.
Production activities
- Gabon
M&P's working interest oil production (80%) on the Ezanga permit in Q1 2022 was 14,222 bopd (gross production: 17,777 bopd).
As announced on 18 March during the presentation of the Group's 2021 results, there were a number of equipment issues in the first quarter, causing extended interruptions to production on certain wells. Work to restart production is now well under way, and by mid-April M&P's working interest production was back to over 15,200 bopd (gross production: 19,000 bopd). Efforts to further increase production are continuing, with the ongoing development drilling campaign, well intervention and optimised water injection on the various fields.
- Tanzania
M&P's working interest gas production (48.06%) on the Mnazi Bay permit in Tanzania in Q1 2022 was 47.3 mmcfd (gross production: 98.5 mmcfd), up 16% from Q1 2021 and up 8% from Q4 2021. It was a new quarterly production record for Mnazi Bay.
- Angola
M&P's working interest production (20%) on Block 3/05 in Q1 2022 was 3,536 bopd (gross production: 17,680 bopd).
Unfortunately, the workover carried out on Block 3/05A between the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022 was not successful and production on the permit was unable to resume.
Drilling activities
In March 2022, M&P acquired a new drilling rig, the C18, which will be operated by its drilling subsidiary, Caroil. The acquisition, for a consideration of $11 million (of which $2.5 million was paid in March), should give the Group the ability to ramp up its activity in Gabon. The technical specifications of the C18 will provide clients with improved drilling performances upon arrival in Gabon, which is expected by the end of 2022. The rig is currently in Canada where it is in the final stages of construction and adaptation before shipping.
As a reminder, Caroil currently operates the C3, which is being used in M&P's development drilling campaign on the Ezanga permit. The C16 is also expected to resume operations in Gabon this summer.
Financial position
The cash position as of 31 March 2022 was $187 million, versus $196 million at 31 December 2021, after a $50-million debt repayment in Q1 2022 ($44 million for the Term Loan and $6 million for the Shareholder Loan). Gross debt now stands at $489 million, with net debt amounting to $302 million (versus $343 million at 31 December 2021).
The Term Loan and Shareholder Loan refinancing process is nearing completion. The banking pool is now in place and the transaction is expected to be completed by mid-May 2022. As announced previously, and subject to the refinancing agreements being signed before the ex-dividend date of 1 July 2022, the dividend will be doubled from €0.07 to €0.14 per share, taking the total amount paid out to $30 million.
Français
Anglais
pieds cubes
pc
cf
cubic feet
millions de pieds cubes par jour
Mpc/j
mmcfd
million cubic feet per day
milliards de pieds cubes
Gpc
bcf
billion cubic feet
baril
B
bbl
barrel
barils d'huile par jour
b/j
bopd
barrels of oil per day
millions de barils
Mb
mmbbls
million barrels
barils équivalent pétrole
bep
boe
barrels of oil equivalent
barils équivalent pétrole par jour
bep/j
boepd
barrels of oil equivalent per day
millions de barils équivalent pétrole
Mbep
mmboe
million barrels of oil equivalent
