- (PLX AI) - Bufab Q1 orders SEK 2,041 million.
- • Q1 revenue SEK 2,002 million vs. estimate SEK 1,760 million
- • Q1 net income SEK 166 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 4.42
- • Q1 organic growth 21%
BUFAB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|33,850
|35,150
|07:50
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Bufab Q1 EBITA SEK 243 Million vs. Estimate SEK 220 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bufab Q1 orders SEK 2,041 million.• Q1 revenue SEK 2,002 million vs. estimate SEK 1,760 million• Q1 net income SEK 166 million• Q1 EPS SEK 4.42• Q1 organic growth 21%
► Artikel lesen
|07:34
|Bufab Group: Interim report January - March 2022
|30.03.
|Bufab Group: Bufab publishes Annual- and Sustainability Report for 2021
|22.03.
|Bufab Jumps Nearly 4% After UK Acquisition
|(PLX AI) - Bufab shares rose nearly 4% after the company acquired TIMCO in the UK.• TIMCO has annual sales of GBP 60 million• It could add 9-10% to Bufab's EBITA next year, according to Carnegie• This...
► Artikel lesen
|21.03.
|Bufab Acquires TIMCO (TI Midwood & Co Limited)
|CHESHIRE, England, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bufab, a Swedish based C-Parts Supply Chain Partner, has acquired TIMCO (TI Midwood & Co Limited), one of the UK's leading suppliers of essential...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BUFAB AB
|34,100
|0,00 %