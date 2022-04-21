- (PLX AI) - Hawesko Q1 revenue EUR 150 million, down 6% from a year ago.
- • Says lockdown-related special effects of the prior-year quarter are no longer present in the purchasing behavior of customers
- • Lower demand in the B2C formats compared with the lockdown - also due to the shift in Easter business to April - is partly offset by increased sales from the lower-margin B2B business
- • Hawesko anticipates a slight decline in sales of 1-6 percent in 2022 compared with the 2021 corona year
- • In terms of earnings, a slightly reduced return is expected with an EBIT margin of between 6.0 and 7.0 percent
