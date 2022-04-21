

Renovated Mazda Museum

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Apr 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's Mazda Museum, located in its Hiroshima headquarters, has undergone a full renovation. The museum showcases historic vehicles and exhibits of the company's history since its foundation.Due to open to the public on May 23 this year, the museum's spatial design and displays have seen a complete makeover with the aim to provide customers and people in the community with a space in which they can grow closer to Mazda, as well as to strengthen the Museum's role as a base for communication of the Mazda brand.Additionally, an online Mazda Museum* was launched today on our official website to allow many more visitors to browse through the museum's displays.With a monotone color scheme coupled with warm lighting and wood surfaces, the new Mazda Museum's interior and exterior were all designed in accordance with the latest Mazda brand design concept, providing an elegant yet cozy space for visitors.The museum has 10 different exhibit zones with decor and lighting that match each zone's theme. The entire museum has been designed to provide visitors with a narrative experience of Mazda's vision for the next century and the thoughts that have gone into all the vehicles that we have introduced to the world over the past 100 years.Furthermore, the entrance hall offers an area for visitors to relax and grow closer to our brand while enjoying the sight of our latest Mazda models on display. We will continue to offer the popular factory tours, during which visitors can observe real vehicle assembly lines in operation.As previously mentioned, we will be opening an online Mazda Museum that provides guided virtual tours with detailed explanations for each zone and immersive drone footage from inside the museum. Mazda Kids Channel* will also be available to provide easy-to-understand explanations for kids about the automotive industry and Mazda's car making.Mazda aims to become a brand that creates strong bonds with customers by focusing on the pure essence of cars -- the joy of driving -- and committing ourselves to preserve our beautiful earth, enrich people's lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody's spirits.Museum ExhibitsEntrance hall: Embodies Mazda brand style and showcases the latest Mazda modelsZone 1: 1920 - 1959: Origin of Monotsukuri (car making) spiritZone 2, 3: 1960+: Paving the way to becoming a diversified vehicles manufacturer (1)Zone 4: Motor sports: A global challenge for Mazda, its prestige and its technologyZone 5, 6 and 7: 1960+: Paving the way to becoming a diversified vehicles manufacturer (2)Zone 8: Technology: Mazda's human-centric MonotsukuriZone 9: Vehicle assembly line tourZone 10: Mazda's vision for the next 100 yearsOverview of Mazda MuseumOfficial website*:https://www.mazda.com/ja/about/museum/Tour booking:The tour is available only by advance reservation.Please book your tour below:https://www.mazda.com/ja/about/museum/reservations/Note: Reservations will be accepted from May 16.Language:Japanese (at 9:30 and 13:45)Note: English tours are not available for the time being.Entrance fee:Free of chargeClosed on:Saturdays, Sundays and Mazda company holidays (year end and new-year holidays, Golden Week, summer holidays, etc.)Contact us:Mazda Museume-mail: mazdamuseum@mazda.co.jpFax: 082-252-5654Source: Mazda