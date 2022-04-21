Q1 highlights include 140% sales growth powered by government, financial services and partnership initiatives

Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced a record-breaking Q1, with sales growing more than 140%. This growth spans the globe and multiple industries, including government, financial services and mobility.

Public agencies and private organizations alike share a common need to know, then trust, their end users online. The Jumio KYX Platform makes this possible by establishing the identity and risk of new users, authenticating and monitoring existing users, and detecting suspicious transactions to meet compliance mandates.

"Government agencies are changing their mindset and now truly understand the need to implement cutting-edge identity verification technology in order to prevent scammers from impersonating unknowing citizens and to know with a high level of assurance that only legitimate end users are accessing benefits and services," said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO.

Other notable achievements in the first quarter included:

Gartner Representative Vendor: Jumio was recognized as a Representative Vendor for the fourth consecutive time in the latest Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation, published in March. The Guide also lists Jumio among orchestration vendors that "connect to a range of identity proofing and affirmation vendors, as well as vendors focusing on fraud detection and user authentication."

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 500 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

