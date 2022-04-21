Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2022) - LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV: LXE) ("Leucrotta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

HIGHLIGHTS

Achieved production of 5,000 boe/d in late Q4/21 and exited December 31, 2021 with approximately 4,500 boe/d of production. Estimated production for Q1/22 average is approximately 4,300 boe/d.

December 31, 2021 adjusted working capital (1) balance of $30.3 million.

Increased adjusted funds flow (1) by 678% to $6.3 million in Q4 2021 from $0.8 million in Q4 2020.

Entered into an arrangement agreement whereby Vermilion Energy Inc would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Leucrotta ("Leucrotta Shares") in exchange for $1.73 cash per Leucrotta Share, 1.0 common share of a new Montney-focused exploration and production company ("ExploreCo"), and 0.1917 of an ExploreCo common share purchase warrant.

Entered into gas processing and battery funding agreements with NorthRiver Midstream Inc. ("NRM") to provide 50 mmcf/d of firm processing capacity at NRM's West Doe gas processing facility and provide up to $55 million of capital funding that Leucrotta will use to construct a battery facility at Mica.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

























Three Months Ended December 31



Year Ended December 31

($000s, except per share amounts)

2021



2020



% Change



2021



2020



% Change























Oil and natural gas sales

16,365



6,515



151



40,219



23,586



71

























Cash flow from operating activities

4,367



212



1,960



9,509



1,187



701

Per share - basic and diluted (1)

0.02



-



100



0.04



0.01



300

























Adjusted funds flow (1)

6,275



807



678



12,870



1,355



850

Per share - basic and diluted

0.03



-



100



0.05



0.01



400

























Net earnings (loss)

28,892



(16,697 )

(273 )

95,012



(110,855 )

(186 ) Per share - basic and diluted

0.12



(0.08 )

(250 )

0.40



(0.55 )

(173 )























Capital expenditures and acquisitions (1)

21,452



395



5,331



39,667



13,716



189

























Proceeds on sale of properties and equipment

-



-



-



30,000



8,206



266

























Adjusted working capital (deficiency) (1)













30,315



(5,807 )

(622 )























Common shares outstanding (000s)























Weighted average - basic

247,704



200,525



24



235,729



200,525



18

Weighted average - diluted

248,803



200,525



24



235,884



200,525



18

























End of period - basic













247,822



200,525



24

End of period - fully diluted













285,893



214,132



34

(1) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.



Three Months Ended



Year Ended

OPERATING RESULTS (1)

December 31



December 31



2021



2020



% Change



2021



2020



% Change























Daily production (2)























Oil and condensate (bbls/d)

1,087



551



97



567



624



(9 ) Other NGLs (bbls/d)

24



94



(74 )

31



232



(87 ) Oil and NGLs (bbls/d)

1,111



645



72



598



856



(30 ) Natural gas (mcf/d)

13,074



13,508



(3 )

11,403



13,903



(18 ) Oil equivalent (boe/d)

3,290



2,897



14



2,498



3,173



(21 )























Oil and natural gas sales























Oil and condensate ($/bbl)

84.77



46.33



83



78.54



38.92



102

Other NGLs ($/bbl)

41.49



23.97



73



32.78



20.53



60 Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)

83.83



43.06



95



76.13



33.94



124

Natural gas ($/mcf)

6.48



3.18



104



5.67



2.55



122 Oil equivalent ($/boe)

54.06



24.44



121



44.11



20.31



117

























Royalties























Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)

17.25



3.09



458



12.88



1.79



620

Natural gas ($/mcf)

0.73



0.10



630



0.50



0.06



733 Oil equivalent ($/boe)

8.72



1.14



665



5.36



0.75



615

























Net operating expenses (3)























Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)

13.51



10.46



29



11.25



9.98



13

Natural gas ($/mcf)

1.10



1.06



4



0.94



1.01



(7 ) Oil equivalent ($/boe)

8.93



7.29



22



6.97



7.10



(2 )























Transportation and marketing expenses























Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)

0.19



0.37



(49 )

0.51



0.75



(32 ) Natural gas ($/mcf)

1.05



1.37



(23 )

1.30



1.51



(14 ) Oil equivalent ($/boe)

4.25



6.45



(34 )

6.04



6.83



(12 )























Operating netback (3)























Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)

52.88



29.14



81



51.49



21.42



140

Natural gas ($/mcf)

3.60



0.65



454



2.93



(0.03 )

(9,867 ) Oil equivalent ($/boe)

32.16



9.56



236



25.74



5.63



357

























Depletion and depreciation ($/boe)

(8.22 )

(7.41 )

11



(8.03 )

(8.50 )

(6 ) Asset (impairment) reversal ($/boe)

78.38



(50.66 )

(255 )

98.86



(87.31 )

(213 ) General and administrative expenses ($/boe)

(5.88 )

(4.36 )

35



(6.60 )

(3.90 )

69

Share based compensation ($/boe)

(1.01 )

(1.33 )

(24 )

(2.07 )

(0.54 )

283

Gain on sale of assets ($/boe)

-



-



-



-



1.30



(100 ) Loss on onerous contract ($/boe)

-



(7.88 )

(100 )

-



(1.81 )

(100 ) Finance expense ($/boe)

(0.29 )

(1.14 )

(75 )

(0.48 )

(0.46 )

4

Finance income ($/boe)

0.12



-



100



0.23



-



100

Other income ($/boe)

0.35



-



100



0.12



-



100

Realized loss on risk management contracts ($/boe)

(5.38 )

-



100



(3.35 )

-



100

Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management contracts ($/boe)

5.20



0.55



845



(0.26 )

0.13



(300 ) Deferred income tax recovery ($/boe)

-



-



-



0.04



-



100 Net earnings (loss) ($/boe)

95.43



(62.67 )

(252 )

104.20



(95.46 )

(209 )

(1) See "Oil and Gas Terms" section.

(2) See "Product Types" section.

(3) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.

Selected financial and operational information outlined in this news release should be read in conjunction with Leucrotta's audited financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for year ended December 31, 2021, which are available for review under the Company's profile on The System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

UPDATE

Gas Processing and Battery Funding Agreements

On March 17, 2022, the Company has entered into a 10-year gas processing agreement with NorthRiver Midstream Inc. ("NRM") to provide 50 mmcf/d of firm processing capacity at NRM's West Doe gas processing facility. The agreement commences after the construction of the Mica Battery (see below) and is subject to a ramp-up period. Leucrotta will also hold certain rights to additional firm processing capacity that, along with Leucrotta's owned 25 mmcf/d processing facility at Doe, will allow Leucrotta to reach 25,000 boe/d in the Mica area. There is no commitment for the Company until it makes a final investment decision.

Concurrent with this agreement, NRM has agreed to provide up to $55 million of capital funding that Leucrotta will use to construct a battery facility at Mica (the "Mica Battery"). The Mica Battery will consist of facilities for in-field processing of oil, gas and water and will deliver gas to NRM's West Doe gas processing facility. The Mica Battery will have an initial capacity of 60 mmcf/d expandable to 90 mmcf/d with added compression.

Proposed Corporate Transaction

On March 28, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement") whereby Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Leucrotta ("Leucrotta Shares") in exchange for $1.73 cash per Leucrotta Share, 1.0 common share of a new Montney-focused exploration and production company ("ExploreCo"), and 0.1917 of an ExploreCo common share purchase warrant (one whole warrant being an "ExploreCo Arrangement Warrant"). Each ExploreCo Arrangement Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one ExploreCo common share at an exercise price of $0.27 per share at any time on or before 30 days following the closing of the Arrangement. The Arrangement is expected to close late May 2022.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, ExploreCo will receive approximately $43.5 million cash, net of transaction costs, and certain oil and gas properties in the Two Rivers, BC area. In addition, ExploreCo plans to raise net proceeds of up to $36.9 million through the exercise of the ExploreCo Arrangement Warrants and two private placement financings. The proceeds of the financings will be used to fund future capital projects.

OIL AND GAS TERMS

The Company uses the following frequently recurring oil and gas industry terms in the news release:

Liquids

bbls: Barrels

Bbl/d: Barrels per day

NGLs: Natural gas liquids (includes condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane)

Condensate: Pentane and heavier hydrocarbons

Natural Gas

Mcf: Thousands of cubic feet

Mcf/d: Thousands of cubic feet per day

MMbtu: Million of British thermal units

MMbtu/d: Million of British thermal units per day

Oil Equivalent

Boe: Barrels of oil equivalent

Boe/d: Barrels of oil equivalent per day

Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in the news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release refers to certain measures that are not determined in accordance with IFRS (or "GAAP"). These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP and other financial measures provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency to better analyze the Company's performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Adjusted funds flow

Management uses adjusted funds flow to analyze performance and considers it a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investments and abandonment obligations and to repay debt, if any. Adjusted funds flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and has been defined by the Company as cash flow from operating activities excluding the change in non-cash working capital related to operating activities, expenditures on decommissioning obligations, and transaction costs on property disposition. Management believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating the Company's cash flows. Adjusted funds flow is reconciled from cash flow from operating activities as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31



Year Ended December 31

($000s)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Cash flow from operating activities

4,367



212



9,509



1,187

Add (deduct):















Decommissioning expenditures

156



39



207



144

Transaction costs on property disposition

-



-



750



-

Change in non-cash working capital

1,752



556



2,404



24 Adjusted funds flow (non-GAAP)

6,275



807



12,870



1,355

Net operating expenses

Net operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure, determined by deducting processing revenues primarily generated by processing third party volumes at processing facilities where the Company has an ownership interest. It is common in the industry to earn third party processing revenue on facilities where the entity has a working interest in the infrastructure asset. Where the Company has excess capacity at one of its facilities, it will look to process third party volumes as a means to reduce the cost of operating/owning the facility. As such, third party processing revenue is netted against operating expenses in the news release. Net operating expenses is calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31



Year Ended December 31



2021



2020



2021



2020 Oil and NGLs

1,381



621



2,454



3,125

Natural gas

1,454



1,486



4,718



5,601 Operating expenses

2,835



2,107



7,172



8,726

Less: processing revenue

(132 )

(165 )

(815 )

(477 ) Net operating expenses (non-GAAP)

2,703



1,942



6,357



8,249

Operating netback

Management considers operating netback an important measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas sales less royalties, net operating expenses, and transportation and marketing expenses and is calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31



Year Ended December 31



2021



2020



2021



2020















Oil and natural gas sales

16,365



6,515



40,219



23,586

Royalties

(2,639 )

(304 )

(4,884 )

(868 ) Net operating expenses

(2,703 )

(1,942 )

(6,357 )

(8,249 ) Transportation and marketing expenses

(1,285 )

(1,720 )

(5,508 )

(7,935 ) Operating netback (non-GAAP)

9,738



2,549



23,470



6,534

Capital expenditures and acquisitions

Leucrotta utilizes capital expenditures and acquisitions as a measure of capital investment on property, plant, and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and property acquisitions compared to its annual budgeted capital expenditures. Capital expenditures and acquisitions are calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31



Year Ended December 31



2021



2020



2021



2020















Capital expenditures - property, plant,















and equipment

16,124



193



28,793



6,953

Capital expenditures - exploration















and evaluation assets

4,720



202



10,266



6,763 Property acquisitions

608



-



608



- Capital expenditures and acquisitions

21,452



395



39,667



13,716

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted working capital (deficiency)

Management uses adjusted working capital (deficiency) as a measure to assess the Company's financial position. Adjusted working capital (deficiency) includes current assets less current liabilities excluding the effects of any current portion of risk management contracts. Adjusted working capital (deficiency) is reconciled to working capital (deficiency) in note 18 "Capital management" of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow per Share

Adjusted funds flow per share is a non-GAAP financial ratio, calculated using adjusted funds flow and the same weighted average basic and diluted shares used in calculating net earnings (loss) per share.

Net operating expenses per boe

The Company utilizes net operating expenses per boe to assess its operating efficiency of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Net operating expense per boe is calculated as net operating expenses divided by total production for the applicable period.

Operating netback per boe

The Company utilizes operating netback per boe to assess the operating performance of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Operating netback per boe is calculated as operating netback divided by total production for the applicable period.

Supplementary Financial Measures

The supplementary financial measures used in this news release (primarily average sales price per product type, and certain per boe and per share figures) are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

PRODUCT TYPES

The Company uses the following references to sales volumes in the news release:

Natural gas refers to shale gas

Oil and condensate refers to condensate, light and medium crude oil, and tight oil combined

Other NGLs refers to butane, propane and ethane combined

Oil and NGLs refers to light and medium crude oil, tight oil, and NGLs combined

Oil equivalent refers to the total oil equivalent of shale gas, light and medium crude oil, tight oil, and NGLs combined, using the conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of shale gas to one barrel of oil equivalent as described above.

The following is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by specific product types of shale gas, light and medium crude oil, tight oil, and NGLs:

Sales Volumes by Product Type

Q1 2021



Q2 2021



Q3 2021



Q4 2021



Year 2021



















Condensate (bbls/d)

124



79



68



98



93

Other NGLs (bbls/d)

41



34



26



24



31 NGLs (bbls/d)

165



113



94



122



124



















Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)

-



-



-



-



-

Tight oil (bbls/d)

354



318



231



989



474

Condensate (bbls/d)

124



79



68



98



93 Oil and condensate (bbls/d)

478



397



299



1,087



567

Other NGLs (bbls/d)

41



34



26



24



31 Oil and NGLs (bbls/d)

519



431



325



1,111



598





















Shale gas (mcf/d)

13,053



10,559



8,953



13,074



11,403 Natural gas (mcf/d)

13,053



10,559



8,953



13,074



11,403



















Oil equivalent (boe/d)

2,695



2,191



1,817



3,290



2,498

Sales Volumes by Product Type

Q1 2020



Q2 2020



Q3 2020



Q4 2020



Year 2020



















Condensate (bbls/d)

144



166



145



125



145

Other NGLs (bbls/d)

271



317



248



94



232 NGLs (bbls/d)

415



483



393



219



377



















Light and medium crude oil (bbls/d)

41



-



-



-



10

Tight oil (bbls/d)

406



645



397



426



469

Condensate (bbls/d)

144



166



145



125



145 Oil and condensate (bbls/d)

591



811



542



551



624

Other NGLs (bbls/d)

271



317



248



94



232 Oil and NGLs (bbls/d)

862



1,128



790



645



856





















Shale gas (mcf/d)

12,354



16,019



13,739



13,508



13,903 Natural gas (mcf/d)

12,354



16,019



13,739



13,508



13,903



















Oil equivalent (boe/d)

2,921



3,797



3,080



2,897



3,173

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's risk management program, oil and condensate, other NGLs, and natural gas production, operating expenses, capital programs, and adjusted working capital. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities, and the availability and cost of labour and services.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs, and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty, and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.

Leucrotta is an oil and natural gas company, actively engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

