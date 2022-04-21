Ambassador Labs: New Release of Ambassador Cloud Connects Tools, Technologies, and Teams to Supercharge Cloud Native Development Workflows

New capabilities support team development collaboration with the freedom to use existing tools to deliver applications for Kubernetes faster and with more confidence

BOSTON, April 21, 2022, the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced the newest release of Ambassador Cloud . Built on leading open source Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) projects, including Emissary-ingress, Telepresence, and Argo, Ambassador Cloud includes new features that unlock the cloud native "paved path" developer experience. Teams now have the freedom to continue using the technologies and tools they already use in concert with accepted best practices across the full application lifecycle for Kubernetes. New Docker Extension for Telepresence, available now for private beta users, supports distributed team developer productivity and collaboration to code, debug, and deploy applications faster than ever before.



"As more development teams take on full lifecycle ownership as part of their Kubernetes journey, it comes with an evolving ecosystem of technologies and tools that can add enormous complexity," said Richard Li, Founder and CEO at Ambassador Labs. "Ambassador Cloud simplifies the transition to cloud native development and new features like the Docker Extension for Telepresence empower millions of developers worldwide to continue using the toolchains they already love and trust as their teams adopt Kubernetes."

Ambassador Cloud includes a number of new capabilities that connect the tools and technologies to foster team collaboration for successful full app lifecycle management. These include:

Docker Extension for Telepresence for easy, scalable microservice testing. Docker recently announced a preview of Docker Extensions (https://www.docker.com/blog/docker-extensions-preview/) which now includes Telepresence. Docker Extension for Telepresence (https://www.getambassador.io/telepresence-docker-beta-program/?utm_campaign=c2-22&utm_content=pr) supports a hybrid dev model that allows developers to create intercepts directly from Docker Desktop, empowering users to develop, test and debug Kubernetes services locally. Docker Extensions allow developers to easily discover and integrate new functionality and additional developer tools into Docker Desktop. Users can add debugging, testing, networking, security, and other tools to their Docker Desktop installation to support development workflows, improve productivity, and speed up innovation without having to learn new patterns. Docker Extensions are built with the developer experience in mind to give users convenience and flexibility to create workflows that meet individual development needs. Docker Extension for Telepresence is free to use and is available in private beta - request access here (https://www.getambassador.io/telepresence-docker-beta-program/?utm_campaign=c2-22&utm_content=pr).

An updated service catalog page makes it easy for users to manage services from a single-pane-of-glass view. Developers can view the real-time status of all services (both individual applications or groups of services) in the development, staging and production environments, and intercept a service or rollout to different environments with just a few clicks. Deployment Previews for full team collaboration. To support outer development loop success, Ambassador Cloud includes new automated Deployment Previews in each pull request to inform and empower distributed teams as they review features or changes in a common repository, GitHub. Built on top of the CI/CD tooling that the developer team is already using and Telepresence at its core, Deployment Previews allow each team member to be actively involved in building code with real-time visibility into feature implementations or changes made.

Pricing and Availability

Ambassador Cloud is available today and is free to get started, no credit card required.

Enterprise Kubernetes Solutions

For organizations with sophisticated requirements, Ambassador Labs now delivers enterprise Kubernetes solutions by combining access to technical expertise and tools to accelerate cloud native adoption. Our Enterprise Solutions team helps organizations implement cloud native best practices and confidently navigate complex architectural, governance, and security requirements. Learn more at getambassador.io/editions/enterprise .

Additional Resources

About Ambassador Labs

Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, enables developers to code, ship, and run applications faster and easier than ever. Maker of top Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Media Contact:

Lisa Williams

press@datawire.io

(339) 788-0067