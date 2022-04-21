American Leisure Holdings, Inc.: Baller Mixed Reality NFT Collections Available at OpenSea.io

Leveraging the Largest and Most Trusted NFT Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Baller Mixed Reality, an American Leisure Holdings (OTC PINK:AMLH) portfolio company, announces it is releasing, first-of-their-kind NFTs on OpenSea.io - the largest and most trusted NFT marketplace. In March of 2021, Baller became the first to create and sell an augmented reality NFT ("3D-AR NFT") of an autographed collectible by recreating a baseball signed by Yankees Legend, Willie Randolph. Since then, Baller has minted more than one hundred and sixty, (160), 3D-AR NFTs of various collectibles signed by legendary sports figures, including numerous Hall-of-Famers. Unlike other NFTs, these innovative collectibles can be placed into real-world environments and viewed in high-definition from all angles using AR-enabled mobile devices.

By leveraging OpenSea's platform, Baller utilizes advanced features such as multi-chain minting (Ethereum, Polygon & Solana), unlockable content that can only be accessed by NFT owners, and pay options that include credit/debit cards (without the need to own or purchase crypto). OpenSea provides a transparent ledger of ownership that displays the creator and each owner as NFT collectibles change hands and appreciate in value. Additionally, owners of Baller NFTs gain access to special releases and exclusive events with participating partners.

Look for ongoing updates in the weeks and months ahead.

ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY

Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment legends.

Web: BallerMR.com

Point of Purchase: OpenSea.io/Baller_Mixed-Reality Social Links (Twitter, Discord, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn): qr1.be/LT4A

ABOUT AMERICAN LEISURE INC.

American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a dynamic holding company that has recently updated its status with the SEC and OTC Markets. AMLH plans to bring accretive shareholder value by participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in the NFT and Metaverse space.

