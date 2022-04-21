Recognized as one of the front-runners in the 21st century database wars

MariaDB Corporation today announced that its distributed SQL database MariaDB Xpand has won Foundry's (formerly IDG Communications) InfoWorld 2022 Technology of the Year Award. Winners of this annual award are selected by InfoWorld editors and reviewers, and are considered the most exceptional products in the areas of software development, devops, cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning.

Databases are at the core of all applications and play a crucial role to allow businesses to dynamically scale to support growth. Legacy relational databases are notoriously complex and difficult to scale, while NoSQL databases scale with a significant risk to data consistency. Xpand is a new generation relational database capable of running at a previously impossible scale while maintaining strong consistency and absolute availability. It scales dynamically to support millions of users and millions of transactions per second with ease.

Xpand outperforms other distributed SQL solutions with better price/performance. In a Sysbench read/write 90:10 test, Xpand reached 10x better throughput with lower latency compared to CockroachDB. The results show that our customers can handle far more workload with fewer resources at a much lower cost. Looking at price/performance, Xpand has a per operation cost roughly 355% less than CockroachDB on comparable cloud environments. Read the full results here.

"We're honored to win Technology of the Year by InfoWorld," said Jon Bakke, head of global field operations, MariaDB Corporation. "Whether it is accessing data on your smartphone device, processing trillions of transactions a year, or connecting with a new person from the other side of the world, MariaDB Xpand helps users run their critical applications everywhere. We routinely beat other distributed SQL solutions, like CockroachDB, on throughput and latency and with better price/performance. This recognition from InfoWorld is a testament to the impact Xpand is having on our users."

Earlier this year MariaDB announced the intent to become a publicly traded company via combination with Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE:POND). To learn more, go to https://mariadb.com/IPO.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, cloud lock-in, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features, including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote, SpendHQ MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's one of the fastest-growing database management systems companies. Real business relies on MariaDB.

