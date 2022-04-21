Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2022) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTCQB: CVGRF) ("City View" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis-infused edibles is pleased to announce that it has received its Cannabis Research Licence under Health Canada's Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations.

This licence permits City View to conduct controlled human sensory (taste) trials of cannabis infused products. Activities granted as per Health Canada include, 1) to possess cannabis for the purpose of research and 2) to produce cannabis for the purpose of research. As an essential part of new product development, taste tests will lead to City View bringing to market high quality edibles that are reflective of market trends and consumer preference.

City View will now be able to partner with companies that would like to develop edible cannabis consumables, create innovative recipes, assess consumer experience, or explore the development process of launching a cannabis infused product.

Rob Fia, CEO, commented:

"Today cannabis consumers have more choice than ever but some of the choices in the marketplace do not achieve the flavour profile desired by consumers. Through this research licence City View will gain an in-depth understanding of consumers' taste preferences ahead of its competitors to produce popular, tasty products. City View and its clients and customers will 'create delicious together' ".

Steve Naraine, Director of Discovery:

"The rigorous structured collection of data, analysis and interpretation of people's response to gustation (taste) and olfactory (smell) stimuli will generate insights into market preference which will lead to consumer driven edibles that will satisfy the different flavour profiles."

City View would also like to announce that it is currently preparing its sale amendment to its processing licence to allow the Company to bring products directly to market.

About City View

City View is a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis-infused edibles. With the receipt of its Cannabis Act processing licence on April 30, 2021, City View will incorporate cannabis-infused food production at its Brantford, Ontario high-capacity facility. In addition, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt"), a retail-focused cannabis company with access to cannabis cultivation and production licences in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. Through its relationship with Budd Hutt, the Company anticipates securing shelf space, product placement, and distribution opportunities for our white label partner products. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca .

