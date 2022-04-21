TVCIP Certification Demonstrates Experience Creating Enterprise-Grade Low-Code Apps with TrackVia

TrackVia, the easiest low-code application platform, announces TrackVia Partner Program's first TrackVia Certified Implementation Professional (TVCIP), Bridget Holzmann from Low Code Road, making Low Code Road the first TrackVia Gold Services partner.

Co-founded in 2014 by Nathaniel and Bridget Holzmann, Holzmann Enterprises was an early developer of TrackVia applications. Recently relaunched as Low Code Road, the company provides application development, integration, and support services leveraging low code solutions like TrackVia.

The TVCIP designation is a continuation of the expansion of the TrackVia partner community. A partner must pass the Expert Admin exam and have experience in creating and deploying apps powered by the TrackVia low-code platform.

Bridget Holzmann is the principal architect of the applications built by Low Code Road. "I knew becoming a TVCIP would make a difference for our company and customers. I'm happy to be in this unique position and to know that my efforts will help others achieve their business goals," stated Bridget.

"This is a strategic move and showcases our ability to assist small and enterprise customers to create applications and train up citizen developers within their organizations," added Nathaniel Holzmann.

TrackVia continues to recruit partners that work to get the most out of the platform for their clients. Roger Moffat, Director of Channel Sales at TrackVia, states, "We want to congratulate Low Code Road for their achievement and look forward to a long partnership with them."

ABOUT TRACKVIA

TrackVia offers the easiest application building platform for anyone looking for a better way to work. TrackVia gives channel partners the ability to easily build and integrate apps to track, manage, and automate client processes in days, not weeks. People from Low Code Road, Piblo, and Hartmann Enterprises have made substantial improvements to their clients' businesses using TrackVia's bullet-proof cloud-based technology.

ABOUT LOW CODE ROAD

Low Code Road, a low code development and support firm, provides professional services for organizations worldwide. Their mission is to get the right information to the right people at the right time. With a strong team of low code developers, fusion engineers, and support personnel, LCR partners with sales, workflow, and operations teams to provide low code development and support services to achieve their goals.

