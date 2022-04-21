HiBob Introduces 1-on-1 Meeting Feature to Strengthen Manager-Employee Relationships

The new feature streamlines calendar invites, agendas, action items, and notes directly within the Bob platform to foster stronger connections between employees and their managers

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR technology disruptor HiBob is unveiling its 1-on-1 meeting feature, a manager empowerment tool that allows modern, mid-sized, multinational companies to consolidate manager-employee meetings into their Bob HR tech platform. In an age where employee experience is more important than ever, the Bob HR tech platform helps companies foster more meaningful relationships and keep employees satisfied. Through this new feature, teams can keep an open line of communication for a stronger culture based on transparency, openness, and collaboration.

The new 1-on-1 feature contains five out-of-the box meeting templates for onboarding, goal setting, performance review, career growth, and regular check-ins. Other templates can be created and customized or talking points can be added manually to a meeting. This new functionality not only helps employees meet company and career goals, but also creates stronger working relationships in a time when communication is key in remote or hybrid workplaces.

"Adding the 1-on-1 feature to Bob provides our managers and our employees with an opportunity to not only share updates and track progress week over week but also allows us to work with managers to systematically review performance in between more formal development syncs," said Laurie Horsman, Global VP of People at AnyClip, the Visual Intelligence Company. "This allows managers to continuously provide guidance and feedback during 1:1 conversations to help further our employees' career development."

"Manager-employee relationships are crucial to retention, and routine check-ins are an integral part of building a stronger bond between team members and their supervisors," says Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob. "When employees know that their opinions are heard, they will feel a stronger sense of belonging. Bob's 1-on-1 meeting feature enables teams to simplify and document 1-on-1 meetings and create a space where managers can get employee feedback on workloads, project status, and personal goals. Employees need to feel supported and empowered to ensure productivity as well as connection within the workplace. Putting people first is critical to retention, and this feature helps businesses to do so."

HiBob's mission is to accommodate modern companies in every aspect of their HR and culture operations. In addition to 1-on-1s, HiBob recently partnered with 360Learning and Deel for advancements in payroll, recruiting, onboarding, and more. As the world of work continues to evolve, HiBob remains dedicated to propelling customers into modern work. Positive employee experience is a top priority as modern companies continue to search for new hires and retain top talent. Building on its people-first approach, the Bob platform is helping organizations worldwide to best support their people as they grow and scale.

For more information on Bob's 1-on-1 meeting feature and talent module, visit: https://www.hibob.com/guides/empowering-managers-improve-employee-experience/

