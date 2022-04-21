Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Granted Patent for Use of DehydraTECH to Deliver Antiviral Drugs

25th patent grant is Lexaria's first-ever patent for the enhanced delivery of antivirals

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces the Company is receiving its first-ever patent for the use of DehydraTECH technology in the enhanced delivery of antiviral drugs.

Lexaria has received notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office that patent 11,311,559 for Compositions and Methods For Enhanced Delivery Of Antiviral Agents will be issued to the Company on April 26, 2022.

"This will be our 25th patent granted worldwide and another validation of the versatility of our DehydraTECH drug delivery technology," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "This new patent adds to our existing suite of granted patents in the EU, the U.S., India, Japan and Australia, and continues to build value for Lexaria shareholders and clients."

Lexaria previously announced that remdesivir and ebastine processed with DehydraTECH were effective at inhibiting the COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2 virus using an in vitro screening assay in infected cells in study VIRAL-C21-3. Lexaria separately demonstrated that antiviral drugs processed with DehydraTECH were able to reach peak blood concentration levels that were double those of non-DehydraTECH-processed; and overall volumes of drug delivered into bloodstream were up to triple the amount compared to non-DehydraTECH-processed drugs.

As evidenced with other drugs that Lexaria has investigated, the award of intellectual property protection is a key step towards ultimately monetizing Lexaria's revolutionary DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. This is Lexaria's 25th granted patent and the 10th granted in the U.S. Lexaria continues to file new patent applications as its research and development programs uncover new discoveries.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and, in some instances with cannabinoids by as much as 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered antiviral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/698264/Lexaria-Granted-Patent-for-Use-of-DehydraTECH-to-Deliver-Antiviral-Drugs