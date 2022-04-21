LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), ("LightPath" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead their comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with LightPath's management to build upon their investor relations and shareholder communication program designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community.

Brian Prenoveau, CFA, Managing Director at MZ North America, will assist LightPath in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors.

A leader in precision molded optics, thermal imaging optics and custom design optics LightPath Technologies, Inc. is looking to capitalize on that expertise to move up the value chain into holistic optical solution development.

Sam Rubin, President and CEO, LightPath Technologies, Inc. said, "We are excited about the direction of the company and the progress we are making in designing and developing engineered optical solutions. Photonics is as an enabling technology that is embedded in products across many industries and provides us with built-in customer diversification and a multi-billion dollar total addressable market. Our domain expertise in optical and photonics solutions positions us well in these rapidly growing end markets.

"We believe that having MZ as a partner to broaden our message to the investment community will be integral to achieving a fair valuation. We look forward to working with the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues of growth and building long-term value for our shareholders."

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About LightPath Technologies, Inc.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

