Sharkproject honors Mexican researcher Edgar Mauricio Hoyos Padilla as "Shark Guardian"

ZURICH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For his decades-long commitment to research on sharks and their habitats, the internationally active species conservation organization Sharkproject awards its highest honor, the title "Shark Guardian", to the Mexican researcher Dr. Edgar Mauricio Hoyos Padilla. The reason for this is his scientific work to protect great white sharks and his international commitment to the study and conservation of shark habitats and migration routes.

Hoyos Padilla's longstanding commitment to shark conservation

"Hoyos Padilla is particularly deserving of the award. His decades of personal commitment, significant research results and publications merit recognition. In addition, he has proven to be a trustworthy cooperation partner for associates at national and international level", emphasizes Sharkproject President Alexander Smolinsky. Since 1998, sharks and their habitats have been the basis of Hoyos Padilla's research projects. As a member of the scientific committee of several marine protected areas in Mexico, he dedicates his research to subjects such as reproduction, shark ecology and behavior.

Additionally, Hoyos Padilla is known as an internationally respected lecturer and high-profile ambassador for shark conservation. By now, he has given approximately 300 lectures to students and adults in Mexico and many other countries. "It is a great honor to receive this international award. It is due to my whole team and will bring further attention to the great nature and shark conservation in Mexico. There is a clear mandate to continue working, sharks are now more threatened with extinction than ever," said Hoyos Padilla, who is also director and co-founder of the non-profit marine conservation organization "Pelagios Kakunjá" (https://www.pelagioskakunja.org/).

Awards and scientific publications

Throughout his career, Hoyos Padilla has received several awards. Including: "Mexican Leader", "Golden Diver", "Researcher of the Year" and "Sea Hero". He has also published 63 scientific articles, manuals of procedures in marine protected areas, and a book on great white sharks. He led the update of The Program of Action for the Conservation of the White Shark in Mexican waters. As a scientific consultant, Hoyos Padilla has supported several documentaries, including for National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Japan Underwater Films, IMAX, Natural History New Zealand, and Mexican TV networks such as Canal 11 and Televisa.

Worldwide consultant for shark research projects

Mauricio Hoyos is a member of the Mexican governmental research council "Sistema Nacional de Investigadores". Based in the Mexican city La Paz, he has acted for many years as a contact and cooperation partner for national and international research projects (e.g., Guadalupe Island, Cedros Island, Natividad Island, Benitos Islands).

The "Shark Guardian" award from Sharkproject

Since 2004, Sharkproject has presented the "Shark Guardian" award. It honors individuals who have contributed to the protection of sharks and their habitats with internationally outstanding achievements. Renowned previous winners (https://www.sharkproject.org/protection/shark-awards/) include researcher Adi Barash (2019) and actor Leonardo DiCaprio (2015).

In addition, Sharkproject also awards a negative award, the "Shark Enemy". It is used when individuals or companies pose a particular threat to international shark populations. In 2017, for example, the transport company FedEx was "awarded" the "Shark Enemy" to draw attention to the transport of shark fins by the company. The 2022 "Shark Enemy" will be announced in the fall of 2022.

About Sharkproject

Founded in 2002, Sharkproject is a species conservation organization that advocates for sharks and the marine ecosystem. Sharkproject engages in national and international conservation efforts, promotes scientific projects, and educates about the importance of sharks and the marine habitat. For further information please visit https://www.sharkproject.org/en/.

