London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2022) - Guide Education is re-purposing deep fakes and using them to enrich classrooms and curriculums. The company is dedicated to the vision of making education much more purposeful and efficient by developing Guide Avatars, a technology that will allow leaders within schools to transmit their vision, beliefs, newsletters, and positivity in various languages to their wider school community.

"Imagine," says Leon Hady, founder of Guide Education, "kids being taught personalized lessons by their favorite celebrity." The potential for deep fake technology in the classroom is unprecedented, but the idea is worth exploring, which is why Guide Education is foraying into the venture of modernizing the classroom with deep fake technology.

Deep fakes offer direct translation services for refugees or students who don't have English as their first language. 67.3 million people in the U.S spoke a foreign language at home, a figure which has tripled since 1980 and in nine states, more than one in four residents now speaks a language other than English at home.

Leon Hady has always been an advocate for technology, which is how Guide Education came about. Focused in creating 'Expert teacher training, CPD, and qualifications for educational institutions' enhanced by the latest cutting-edge technology, Guide Education isn't just about enhancing education, but also focused on guiding how education evolves and how technology continues to be implemented.

"Classrooms have failed to take advantage and incorporate technology from our digitized world. Students spend hours on their smartphones, scrolling through social media and consuming video content, and their attention spans are growing increasingly shorter. They've experienced first-hand how education can be entertaining, so if we don't take advantage of that, education is going to suffer," says Hady. Today, Guide Education is used by institutions such as Loughborough College, Kent County Council, and Westminster City School in the U.K.

For too long language barriers and a lack of inclusivity have been a significant impediment to wider school engagement for all stakeholders; Leon Hady and Guide Education are leading the charge for change.



Whether you are an education institution seeking to develop your teachers and students, a parent or carer looking to help your child, or simply someone who wants to share their love of a subject with others, Guide Education can help. Using Guide's suite of innovative tools, you can support all learners in a way that improves outcomes, saves time and reduces costs. Founded by a UK Headteacher who achieved the government mark 'Outstanding', Guide Education allows educators across the globe to access the very best learning and mentoring wherever they are and whenever they need it.

