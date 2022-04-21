Yuka Group, Inc.: Yuka Group Inc. Set to Launch New CBD Brand with Over 50+ Products Within Collection

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") (OTC PINK:YUKA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuka Group, Inc. ("the Company") that has just begun to launch their own CBD brand adding to their current amazing CBD assortment. Specializing and being well known for their CBD category, Yuka has managed to secure and expand their portfolio by onboarding double the number of brands than previous years. This has put them on the path to launch their very own CBD brand and partner up with the highest quality facilities to produce high potent products.

"Since specializing and patterning up with the biggest online marketplaces in which permit the sale of CBD, we have found that the effectiveness of these specific CBD brands that we carry have been helpful to many of our customers. We have managed to figure out best-selling flavors and potencies that our customers purchase which has led us to start our own CBD line that includes bestselling products based on sales accumulated over the years and incorporate new ideas from those sales trends such as an all new 10K MG jar of gummies which is currently in production and expected to be launched within the next 2 months." said Meir Avitan, President of Yuka Group Inc.

"Having the sales data information and connections with these accounts allows us with knowledge to build a brand from scratch and set it up for inevitable success. It's been over 4 years that we've specialized in the CBD category and have managed to gross over $250,000 in sales YTD. This had positioned us as the go-to for CBD products for purchase and CBD brands looking to grow." he added.

Yuka will also be showcasing this new line to their already regularly subscribed customers that have trusted our products for many years.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography.

For more information, visit our website at www.yukaecom.com

About Yuka Group, Inc.

Yuka is a company with a notable focus on nurturing companies that demonstrate a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

