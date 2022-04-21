Ranger Oil Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A conference call and webcast is planned for 11 am ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022. In addition to the release, supplemental slides will be available on Ranger's website at www.RangerOil.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 707-6931 (international: (412) 317-9248) approximately 10 minutes prior. For the webcast, please log in to Ranger's website at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to download supporting materials and install necessary audio software.

A replay of the webcast (available shortly after the call) will be available through May 12, 2022 on the Company's website. The replay will also be available by phone by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international (412) 317-0088) and entering the passcode 1425946.

About Ranger Oil Corporation

Ranger Oil is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.RangerOil.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

Phone: (713) 722-6540

E-Mail: invest@RangerOil.com

