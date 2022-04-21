The clean power numbers published annually by the International Renewable Energy Agency provide a snapshot of the global solar market and, this year, a lot of figures were unchanged from the previous dataset, especially in the off-grid segment.The latest set of annual clean energy statistics published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) has spelled out the freeze in off-grid solar installations which began with the onset of Covid-19 outside China, in 2020. The majority of the world's nations which host off-grid solar arrays had the same installed capacity at the end of December ...

